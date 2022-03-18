Chelsea sale: Deadline for bids passes as Nick Candy and the Ricketts family confirm they have submitted offers

Consortiums led by Nick Candy, Sir Martin Broughton, Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family have confirmed they have submitted offers to buy Chelsea as Friday's deadline for bids passed.

Former Liverpool chairman Sir Broughton is joined by the president of World Athletics Lord Coe - both men are Chelsea season ticket holders - and have pledged to invest in players and facilities if successful.

They also said "all cash proceeds from the sale are delivered without delay to the victims of the ongoing humanitarian crisis created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine" and promised that fans would be "at the heart of decision making".

Twelve years ago Sir Broughton brokered the sale of Liverpool in similar circumstances, as state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland were the club's major shareholder, it meant he had to work with the UK government to approve the sale to Fenway Sports Group. He told Sky News: "I've been a Chelsea fan since 1955. I've been down there for 67 years. I am a fan. I think it's important that we have a great deal of fan involvement in this.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol gives an update on the sale of Chelsea football club

"We can bring stability. That's an important part of having a consortium. When you have a single party you run geopolitical risks and financial risks, even health risks, where an incident can create confusion and chaos at the club.

"Where you have a consortium, if something like that happens, it affects the consortium - it doesn't affect the club. A consortium brings long-term stability of like-minded, highly-capitalised people who are in it for the long haul, with no exit timeline at all."

British luxury property developer Candy - who has also pledged to have fan representation on the club's board - confirmed he is leading a global consortium that has submitted a bid of £2billion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Property developer and prospective Chelsea owner Nick Candy says he loves the club and doesn't mind who takes over as long as it is in safe hands

The group say they are committed to delivering financial support for all men's, women's and academy teams and want to build a new stadium at Stamford Bridge to create a major new London landmark.

The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, are joined in their bid by billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin, who is the richest individual involved in the process and worth nearly three times as much as Roman Abramovich.

LA Dodgers part-owner Boehly, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein have backing in their bid from California-based investment firm Clearlake Capital, who have roughly $60bn (£45.6bn) of assets under management, and want to complete a takeover before Chelsea's next Premier League game against Brentford on April 2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Silver of the Chelsea Supporters Trust explains what they want to achieve by the creation of a legally-binding golden share and says they have held productive talks with several of the bidders.

Times columnist and former Conservative government adviser Daniel Finkelstein and American PR legend Barbara Charone are also part of the consortium.

Charone is a Chelsea fan who set up the music PR company MBC PR. Madonna, Foo Fighters, Rod Stewart and Maroon 5 are some of their artists.

Sky Sports News has been told by sources close to the Boehly consortium they are hopeful they have the complete plan - and the speed - to win government approval and that of bankers Raine, who have already stressed the importance of a quick sale.

There have been other confirmations of bids for Chelsea, with Aethel Partners putting in a bid worth more than £2billion for Chelsea on Thursday. An investment company based in Berkeley Square in London, it is willing to provide Chelsea with an immediate £50m to deal with any short-term financing the club may need.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

However, Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak says he did not bid for Chelsea despite claiming earlier this month there was a "90 per cent chance" he would buy the club.

Bayrak said he was very upset at missing the 9pm deadline and blamed a misunderstanding with his lawyers.

Bayrak's claims about his interest in buying Chelsea had always been viewed with scepticism by those close to the sale process.

Chelsea Supporters Trust confirmed they have held talks with several of the bidders and have called for fan involvement "through the creation of a legally-binding golden share". They also urged the government to show its support for football fans by "implementing the recommendations of the Fan-led review for the benefit of all supporters".

Chelsea to only have 670 fans at Middlesbrough

The sale of Chelsea has come amid UK and EU sanctions on Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Premier League club also under a number of restrictions.

The club - including women and youth teams - cannot sell tickets to games or sell merchandise and are restricted on how much they can spend on any given game day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville answers questions from viewers on a range of topics from Marcus Rashford's future to the ownership situation at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's side take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and will only have 670 fans at the Riverside as that is how many fans had purchased tickets before Abramovich was sanctioned last Thursday and the new restrictions came in to force.

The government has lifted the £20,000 away travel cap for the game, however, to allow Chelsea to fly to the game as they normally would.

The club and the government remain in talks about amending some of the restrictions Chelsea are operating under, with the government considering allowing a third party to handle the sale and distribution of tickets.

Middlesbrough will be donating their share of gate receipts - expected to be about £300,000 - from the game to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.