Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season

Arsenal returned to the top of the Women's Super League after beating Liverpool 2-0 at Prenton Park for a record-equalling 12th straight league victory.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time thanks to well-taken goals from Lia Walti (15) and Frida Maanum (22), the former with a sweetly-struck volley, before the latter doubled their advantage with an eye-catching solo strike.

That was enough to gain all three points in front of a record WSL crowd at Tranmere Rovers as Jonas Eidevall's team recorded a record-extending 10th successive WSL clean sheet.

As a result, Arsenal returned to the top of the table, where they were later joined by Manchester United after their 1-0 win at Leicester City,

How Arsenal went back top of the WSL

Image: Arsenal players celebrate Lia Walti's opening goal against Liverpool

Eidevall chose to stick with the same XI who made a statement with a 5-1 rout of European champions Lyon in midweek - perhaps no surprise but that did mean another seat on the bench for star forward Vivianne Miedema as Manuum kept her place.

But though Liverpool made a bright start in front of a record crowd of 3,348, Eidevall's decisions were soon justified.

Megan Campbell's block denied Beth Mead a sixth goal of the season before Stina Blackstenius' cross narrowly missed Caitlin Foord's outstretched toe.

But Arsenal led in the 14th minute as Steph Catley's corner was only half-cleared and Walti hit a fine strike through the crowded penalty box.

It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute as Manuum showed her strength, shrugging off two defenders before powering a shot past Rachael Laws from close range.

Liverpool were on the ropes, and two minutes later Foord cut in from the left and hit a shot which found the outside of the far post.

Liverpool, yet to score from open play this season, kept battling but struggled to create openings, lacking both the pace and the precision to open up Arsenal.

Image: Arsenal players appeal to the referee

Their best chance came when Catley blocked Taylor Hinds' low cross and was relieved to see the ball bounce just wide of the post after looping up and past the helpless Manuela Zinsberger, and the half ended with Kim Little blazing over

for Arsenal.

Liverpool wanted a penalty three minutes into the second half when Catley appeared to strike her own arm with a clearance, but referee Anthony Backhouse was unsighted and Zinsberger saved from Emma Koivisto when the ball fell to Liverpool's Finnish right-back.

Having threatened every time they went forward in the first half, Arsenal were more muted after the break as Liverpool enjoyed more time on the ball, but Laws needed to make a good save from Foord after Mead drove forward just after the

hour.

Eidevall sent on Miedema 13 minutes from time but the final chance fell to Mead, denied by Laws from close range in stoppage time.

Eidevall: I want trophies, not records

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall has insisted he is only interested in silverware - not records - despite Arsenal's record-equalling run.

"That doesn't fill the trophy cabinet," he said when asked about the records. "Of course by doing these records it increases the likelihood of something that we can achieve together. But no, it doesn't bother me much."

Asked if Maanum's performance made it harder for Miedema to get back in the side, Eidevall said: "Everyone at Arsenal has to work hard, that's an obligation that comes with representing this club, in training and in games we

are a team, we go 100 per cent.

"That doesn't only apply to Viv, it applies to everyone."

Beard: We should have had a penalty

Liverpool were cheered on by a Prenton Park record crowd of 3,348 but suffered a third straight league defeat.

Head coach Matt Beard was unhappy Liverpool did not get a penalty when Steph Catley struck a clearance against her own arm early in the second half, but said he could have few complaints with his side's performances.

"Over the course of the game we've done well," he said. "When you play the top teams it's tough. I said to the girls at half-time, everything Arsenal touch at the moment turns to gold.

"We didn't get the rub of the green, there was a clear penalty that wasn't given. I'm not happy with (referee Anthony Backhouse's) view, he said it bounced and hit her but she kicked it against her arm. That could have changed the

game.

"But I thought we responded well to the second goal because that was a bitter blow."

Man Utd edge past Leicester, while West Ham win five-goal thriller with Reading

Image: Nikita Parris celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winner against Leicester

Elsewhere on Sunday, Manchester United's excellent start to the season continued with a 1-0 win over bottom side Leicester thanks to a Nikita Parris strike, but they would have hoped for more goals that would have put them clear at the top.

Meanwhile, West Ham survived a late scare as Reading came back from 3-0 down to make it 3-2, but the Hammers held on and are in fifth place in the table on nine points, just behind Everton, who beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.