Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the second edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we discuss who will start in England's opening game against Iran and Gareth Bale's fitness for Wales.

World Cup opening day has arrived! Who will Southgate start against Iran? Is Bale fit enough to play for Wales?

In episode two of Sky Sports' World Cup podcast, host Joe Thomlinson is joined by former England international Karen Carney to discuss who they think will start for England in their opening Group B match against Iran.

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes also joins the podcast from Doha to reveal how the Wales squad is settling into life in Qatar ahead of their first World Cup for 64 years!

