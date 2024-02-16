Championship: Predictions, exclusives, highlights & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Who will take control of race for top two?

Up first were Southampton, who travelled to West Brom on Friday night and motored back into the automatic promotion spots with an impressive 2-0 win at West Brom.

Ryan Fraser and David Brooks netted as Russell Martin's side returned to second, a point ahead of Leeds, in the race for an instant return to the Premier League.

Leeds no doubt had a keen eye on proceedings in the Midlands, as they will need to respond when they visit Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Argyle are the only side in 2024 to stop Leeds from winning, as they took Daniel Farke's side through a gruelling fourth round and replay that went all the way to extra-time earlier this month.

Can Leeds make it eight in a row? We'll soon find out. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Farke on Leeds promotion race, Archie Gray & Summerville

Tanganga: Reflecting on Germany & racing Van de Ven

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

