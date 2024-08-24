Manchester United line up move for Fluminense midfielder Andre as cheaper Manuel Ugarte option - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Neal Maupay could be set for a return to France, with Nice pushing for his signature, according to reports.

Manchester United are lining up a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre as a cheaper option in case they can't land Manuel Ugarte from PSG, according to reports in Brazil.

Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick for Sporting Lisbon - before dropping a hint he could leave. Gyokeres has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal - who are both still interested in signing a striker - and remains unsure over where he'll end up.

Arsenal will target another striker once they complete a deal to sign Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, 28, from Real Sociedad.

Alisson Becker has committed his future to Liverpool and Arne Slot after rejecting the tempting opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League and make a fortune.

Anthony Gordon is back "in a good place" after being targeted by Liverpool - but Eddie Howe has refused to 100 per cent guarantee his big players will stay.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Amanda Staveley is stepping up a bid to buy into Tottenham.

Leicester City are looking to sell striker Tom Cannon - with Sheffield United and Stoke both trying to raise the money.

Fabio Vieira is set to return to Porto on loan from Arsenal. Talks are ongoing to work out whether to include an option to make the transfer permanent in the paperwork.

Chelsea are pondering Everton's England frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a cheaper alternative than Napoli's Victor Osimhen because of the Nigerian's wage demands.

Armando Broja's loan move from Chelsea to Ipswich is on the brink of collapse after his medical revealed signs of an Achilles injury.

Marcus Rashford has been having extra sessions with club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined Manchester United's coaching staff in July.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Sociedad are in advanced talks to sign Mats Hummels as a free agent.

Mauricio Pochettino and his staff are expected to join the U.S. men's national team for their friendly against Canada on September 7.

Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin is in talks with Empoli over joining the Serie A club in a permanent transfer.

Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine has agreed to join League One club Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Championship side Leeds United.

Porto have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion for £12.7m - just weeks after his proposed move to Chelsea collapsed.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have reportedly received a proposal that would see Scott McTominay leave the club this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo showered plenty of praise on his new recruits as his team earned their first victory of the season, but hinted his transfer dealings have not come to a close.

THE GUARDIAN

Mikel Arteta conceded Arsenal are "a little bit short" in attack and suggested they could make a play for a forward before Friday's transfer deadline after Gabriel Jesus sustained a groin injury.

Image: Gabriel Jesus (left) sustained a groin injury in Arsenal's win at Villa on SNF

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet on a season-long loan.

DAILY RECORD

Hannibal Mejbri has reportedly been given the green light to leave Manchester United amid rising interest in the midfielder - with Rangers said to be among the chasing pack.

Celtic have been told they will have to spend big to meet Los Angeles FC's £8 valuation of Polish star Mateusz Bogusz.