LISTEN: Sunday Supplement podcast - November 25

Neil Ashton was joined by Oliver Holt, Matt Law and Jeremy Cross to discuss the week's major football stories.

The journalists dissected the latest talking points from the world of football including Tottenham's terrific display against Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino's claim that Spurs will get even better.

The panel also discuss Jose Mourinho's statement that changes are needed at Manchester United after another disappointing performance at Old Trafford as well as reflecting on the Southampton fans chanting that Mark Hughes will be sacked in the morning.

