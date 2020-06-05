Premier League restart: Crowd noise option part of Sky Sports innovative coverage

0:30 The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better... The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better...

Sky Sports will include crowd noise and catch-up options as part of a range of new innovations when its Premier League coverage returns on June 17.

Sky Sports will broadcast 64 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel - and across all of them, you can enjoy its new innovative technologies to get even closer to the action.

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart. Viewers can select the Sky channel to watch with the added sound or with stadium noise.

Other new features include:

Sky Sports Recap

Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst, putting an end to that fear of missing out throughout a packed weekend of football.

Each game will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match - even if they have not watched it from the beginning.

Sky Sports Fanzone

Fans will now be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website and app to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen.

Enjoy the return of the Premier League with friends through Sky Sports Fanzone

Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and use the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.

In the coming days, Sky Sports will unveil further innovations to further enhance the experience for fans, unveil the schedule of live matches and channels, together with the Sky Sports experts who will be part of the coverage.

'We're excited to share something really special'

Announcing the new features, Sky Sports managing director Robert Webster said: "With live sport on hold for over two months, we've spent a lot of time thinking about how we broadcast in new ways to bring fans together, even if they can't meet up to watch the match.

"Sky has always been a leader in innovative sports broadcasting, and we're excited by this opportunity to share something really special with the whole nation. We want Sky Sports viewers to still feel it all and have the best possible viewing experience - even if they can't be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends."

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.