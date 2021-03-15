Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea double-header key to top-four race

All the Premier League games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm
Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm
Trending
- AJ vs Fury contract signed for undisputed fight
- Merse: Arteta 'masterstroke', should Kane leave?
- Neville: Man Utd must win a trophy this season
- The $25m promise and the problem - beating Holyfield
- Man Utd agree long-term deal with Hannibal
- Zidane: Ronaldo to Real rumours might be true
- 'Taylor remains the world's greatest'
- Ref Watch: Why VAR 'couldn't' overturn Lacazette pen
- McLaren buoyed by F1 test, earn Hamilton praise
- Cheltenham Festival Day One: Preview and tips
Sat Apr 3: Leicester vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Apr 3: Aston Villa vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Apr 4: Southampton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 4: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 4: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm
- Get Sky Sports - latest offers
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
- How to watch Premier League highlights this season
- Live football on Sky Sports this week
- Premier League fixtures
Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures
Football calendar: All the dates
The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:
March
FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16
April
FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals
May
Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final
June
Euro 2020 starts