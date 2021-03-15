Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea double-header key to top-four race

All the Premier League games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports.

Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm



Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm

Sat Apr 3: Leicester vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Apr 3: Aston Villa vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Apr 4: Southampton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 4: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 4: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts