Steph Houghton: Man City, England captain lifts lid on career in Driving Force docuseries

Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton opens up about her football career in the latest episode of Sky Sports' new docuseries Driving Force.

In an interview that will air on Sky Sports on Monday November 30, the Lionesses star speaks candidly to Judy Murray about her journey in the game - from the mixed football team on the school yard where she wanted to "prove she belonged" to the honour of leading her country.

"I remember my first game like it was yesterday. It was probably frowned upon by some parents that I was starting ahead of one of their sons but when you play well, you're putting the message out that you belong.

Image: Man City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Women's FA Cup trophy

"That's always been a massive driver for me - trying to prove people wrong and change perceptions.

"I was a little bit scared when I was told [about the England captaincy], I'm not going to lie. It's a massive honour and everything that you've dreamed of but it's a huge responsibility."

As well as opening up on the obstacles she overcame on her rise to the top, Houghton talks about the coaches who shaped her, the psychology that developed her leadership skills and her hopes for the future of women's football.

Watch Driving Force: Steph Houghton at 9pm on Sky Sports Mix on Monday and 11pm on Sky Sports Main Event. The episode will also be available On Demand.​​​​​​​

Watch Driving Force on Sky Sports

Image: Judy Murray OBE leads new docuseries Driving Force on Sky Sports

Driving Force, led by Judy Murray, is a docuseries exclusive to Sky Sports that explores the making of 10 legendary female British athletes.

Household names such as Victoria Pendleton, Rebecca Adlington, Dame Kelly Holmes and Katie Taylor lift the lid on their challenges, sacrifices and triumphs, as well as shining a light on important issues around racism, social media abuse and inequality in sport.