Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England's last-16 win over Slovenia analysed by former defender Michael Dawson

Euro 2024 is under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Monday 1 July 2024 00:03, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast, Michael Dawson joins Ron Walker to analyse England's nail-biting 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia in the last 16.
Hear from manager Gareth Southgate, player of the match Jude Bellingham and ex-England boss Sam Allardyce for their thoughts as England kept their Euro 2024 hopes alive courtesy of Harry Kane's extra-time header.
Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Rob Dorsett also joins us from Gelsenkirchen for his up-close view of how England's dramatic victory unfolded, while Dawson tells us why he still believes - and where where the Three Lions have to improve ahead of facing Switzerland on Saturday.
Subscribe now on:
Or alternatively listen below. You don't have to be a Sky subscriber to enjoy the Sky Sports Football podcast.