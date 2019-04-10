Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Leicester trio impress

Jamie Vardy has seven goals in his last six Premier League games

We take a look at the top performers from game week 35 - check out the Fantasy Team of the Week to see if any of your players have made the cut.

Vicente Guaita - £6.3m: 11 points

The Crystal Palace stopper made it successive weeks in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week as he kept a second clean sheet in three games, while collecting bonus points from saves for a third time in a row. The cheapest player in the Team of the Week at just £6.3m has only been selected by 0.1 per cent of Fantasy Football managers and now has 26 points from his last three matches.

Vicente Guaita continues to impress for Roy Hodgson's side

Phil Jagielka - £7.3m: 14 points

Although Jagielka was not supposed to start against Arsenal, Marco Silva and Everton were not left to rue this decision as the experienced centre-half scored the winner in only his third start of the season. A clean sheet topped his performance off, which was his second in as many appearances, earning two thirds of his season's points from this encounter.

Martin Kelly - £6.7m: 13 points

The Crystal Palace defender has been in and out of Roy Hodgson's side all campaign, but registered a second clean sheet and a second Sky Sports Man of the Match award in only his seventh start. Up next for Kelly will be a sterner test in the shape of Manchester City, which could see his 0.2 per cent selection rate decrease.

Martin Kelly was resolute in Palace's victory at Newcastle

Emerson Palmieri - £6.5m: 7 points

Emerson has filled in at left-back for Chelsea's last two fixtures and has certainly played his part in the successive clean sheets they have obtained. He has 16 points in that time, which accounts for 64 per cent of his overall tally for the season, as the Italian has only started five games for Maurizio Sarri's side. He nipped in over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who loses out due to his more expensive price tag of £6.6m.

Eden Hazard - £11.8m: 21 points

Hazard was simply unstoppable as he produced both goals to see off West Ham on Monday Night Football. In doing so, the Belgian has now contributed to 28 goals this term, through his 16 strikes and 12 assists for Chelsea, while has now been involved in four goals in his last two games. Another Man of the Match award allowed Hazard to pick up the most Fantasy Football points from game week 35, while the gap from him to Virgil van Dijk at the top of the charts is only seven points.

Eden Hazard picked apart West Ham with his pace and skill

Ashley Westwood - £6.9m: 11 points

Westwood has had a good run as of late and has been directly involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games with two goals and two assists. The midfielder has 30 points in that period, averaging six per match, which only 0.7 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses will have benefitted from.

James Maddison - £7.6m: 10 points

The English international scored yet another superb free-kick in Leicester's win over Huddersfield. In doing so, Maddison contributed to a 13th goal of the campaign thanks to his seventh goal to run alongside his six assists thus far. His points tally has only been surpassed by Jamie Vardy from Leicester.

James Maddison celebrates another superb free-kick against Huddersfield

Youri Tielemans - £7.8m: 10 points

Since joining Leicester, Tielemans has contributed to five goals in his eight matches, although all five have come in his last six Premier League matches with his two goals and three assists. In that last six, he has registered an impressive 40 points, a quarter of which came against Huddersfield thanks to his goal and tier one bonus points from tackles, meaning he could break into the Team of the Week.

Jamie Vardy - £11.5m: 17 points

Vardy is the form player at the moment regarding Fantasy Football. His seven goals in six matches has rejuvenated Leicester's form under Brendan Rodgers and they have four successive wins to their name now. The English frontman has recorded 54 points from his last six, averaging nine a game, as he has reached 15 goals for yet another season.

Chris Wood - £9.3m: 10 points

Wood has been directly involved in six Burnley goals in his last eight matches, with three of those coming in his last two. His goal and assist lead Burnley to an important win over Bournemouth, which should be enough to see Sean Dyche's side safe. Wood has nine goals during 2018/19 and has been a modest addition to Burnley's ranks, taking his place comfortably in the Team of the Week.

Chris Wood scored yet again as Burnley won at Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah - £12.9m: 11 points

Salah finally ended his Liverpool goal drought as he fired Liverpool into the lead at Southampton last weekend. This was the Egyptian's first goal in seven for Jurgen Klopp's side, although his performance certainly matched as he was received another MOTM award, his fourth of the term. Salah has contributed to 27 goals (18 goals, nine assists) in 32 starts, and that wis involving his goal drought too.