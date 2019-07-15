Fantasy Football: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw among surprise packages in 2018/19

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his Manchester United debut against Perth Glory on Saturday

With the new Premier League season on the horizon, we take a look at the surprise packages in Fantasy Football last term.

​​​​​Here are eight players to consider for your side, along with their 2019/20 prices...

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) - £8.6m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressed in Crystal Palace colours last season

The newly-recruited Manchester United right-back was named as the Crystal Palace Player of the Year last campaign and with good reason.

The youngster made 35 starts for Roy Hodgson's side in which he recorded 249 successful duels and 129 clearances, while making three goals for his team-mates, earning himself a big-money move to Old Trafford in the process.

He enjoyed a superb season before turning out for England U21s at the European Championship.

Matt Doherty (Wolves) - £8.5m

Matt Doherty was key to Wolves' impressive first season back in the Premier League

Doherty had an instrumental season with Wolves as they returned to the Premier League, contributing to nine goals through his four strikes and five assists as Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh.

The rampant right wing-back created nine big chances for Wolves, while being a unique option within Sky Sports Fantasy Football as he kept an additional seven clean sheets. Doherty made no errors leading to goals.

James Maddison (Leicester ) - £8.3m

James Maddison helped ease the loss of Riyad Mahrez for Leicester last term

Nobody quite knew what Maddison was going to deliver in the Premier League following his £24m move from Norwich to Leicester last summer.

Seven goals and seven assists later, the attacking midfielder has certainly justified the price tag. Gareth Southgate called Maddison up to the England squad, such a testament to the season he had last term. Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with moves for the 22-year-old.

Raul Jimenez (Wolves) - £10.6m

Raul Jimenez impressed on loan from Benfica before making his Liverpool move permanent

The Mexican striker signed for Wolves, initially on loan from Benfica, but then penned a permanent deal following a fine season in which he scored 13 goals and grabbed seven assists.

Seven of the goals he contributed were against 'big six' sides (four goals, three assists), which included a goal in both matches with Europa League winners Chelsea and Champions League finalists Tottenham.

He was Wolves' top scoring player in Sky Sports Fantasy Football last year and he will intend on boosting his overall Premier League figures in 2019/20.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £10.9m

Bernardo Silva's importance grew at Man City last term

Bernardo Silva was underestimated at the start of the 2018/19 campaign and has come out on top, with Pep Guardiola heaping the praise on the Portuguese midfielder after a scintillating season, recording seven goals and assists for the Premier League champions.

He grabbed two assists in the FA Cup final against Watford and displaced Leroy Sane, which is a credit to the way he played throughout the term.

Manchester City fans will be hoping there is plenty more to come from Bernardo Silva, especially as David Silva is coming to the end of his City career.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) - £9.6m

Luke Shaw started to prove his doubters wrong at Man United

Shaw's Manchester United career looked to be all but over coming into the start of last season. Fast-forward to the end of the 2018/19 term and Shaw won his club's Player of the Year award, beating the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford due to his consistency over the course of the campaign.

He scored a solitary goal which came against Leicester on the first day, while contributing to four goals with his assist count.

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) - £9.9m

Callum Wilson earned international recognition after his exploits for Bournemouth last term

It might not be a surprise to Eddie Howe and the Bournemouth fans, but contributing to 23 Premier League goals in 30 is a staggering return for Wilson.

These came from 14 goals and nine assists, which earned him an England debut during the middle of the season. He did even attract interest from Chelsea during the January transfer window, but committed his future to the Cherries last week by penning a new four-year deal.

Could he repeat the figures of last season? He will certainly think so and the Bournemouth fans will certainly hope so.

Declan Rice (West Ham) - £8m

Declan Rice proved key for Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham last term

Rice was solid as a rock in defensive midfield for West Ham in 2018/19, which inevitably led to transfer links with both Manchester clubs.

He scored his first senior goal in their home win against Arsenal and his consistent performances across the year proved enough to take the fancy of Gareth Southgate, who welcomed him into the England side after changing allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

He will be pivotal if West Ham are to enjoy a successful season next year, particularly with his break-up of play.