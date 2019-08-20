Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Teemu Pukki and Sadio Mane lead the line

Who out of your side made the Fantasy Team of the Week?

Sky Games look at who impressed during Gameweek 2 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did any of your side make the cut after this weekend's action?

Dean Henderson - £6.4m: 11 points

A winning start at Bramall Lane for its Premier League return, accompanied by a clean sheet for Dean Henderson, who handled numerous shots comfortably to earn tier one save bonus points. Despite Sheffield United's solid defence, only 0.6 per cent of Fantasy Football managers have backed Henderson for another impressive campaign between the sticks.

Lucas Digne - £8.6m: 12 points

Lucas Digne has started the season in fine fashion once more

Having racked up 164 Fantasy Football points last term, 14.76 per cent of bosses opted to recruit Lucas Digne's services for this campaign. They have not been let down, as Digne recorded a second successive clean sheet. He grabbed the assist for the only goal and made tier one tackle bonus points too, a successful day at the office.

Enda Stevens - £7.4m: 9 points

His selection percentage stands at just 0.33. You will see a lot of dogged and well-grounded defensive performances from Chris Wilder's team this season. Stevens earned two points from reaching the tier one tackle bonus threshold, two points which saw him rise above Everton pair Michael Keane and Yerry Mina to make the Fantasy Team of the Week.

Jack O'Connell - £6.7m: 10 points

Jack O'Connell epitomised the resoluteness in defence for Sheffield United, as he was rewarded with the Sky Sports Man of the Match, reaching double figures for Fantasy Football points, much to the relief of the 0.41 per cent of Fantasy Football managers.

Erik Lamela - £7.8m: 11 points

Erik Lamela celebrates his equaliser at the Etihad

Erik Lamela was allowed time before he unleashed an effort at the Etihad, while Ederson was also out of position. An easy six points for the Tottenham midfielder. His corner, swung in from the right, was met by Lucas Moura after his introduction and gave Lamela another three points in the process. Not many players will match his points tally at the Etihad this season.

Bernard - £7.7m: 14 points

Bernard scored the only goal as Marco Silva and Richarlison earned a win against their former club Watford, with his all-round performance matching the difference between the two sides. He made tier two tackle bonus points, proving handy in both defence and attack, while taking home the Sky Sports Man of the Match award too.

Harry Wilson - £7.3m: 13 points

On his first start for Bournemouth, Harry Wilson delivered. His long range-effort bypassed Tom Heaton and doubled Bournemouth's lead inside the opening 12 minutes. His Sky Sports Man of the Match award, combined with his shots tier one bonus points, ensured he picked up a valuable haul.

Harry Wilson celebrates with teammates after doubling Bournemouth's lead

Mason Mount - £7.3m: 11 points

Mason Mount pressed Wilfried Ndidi to earn himself the chance to bury his shot past Kasper Schmeichel, which he did emphatically. For the second game in a row, the young Englishman registered bonus points from shots, this time picking up tier two. Despite Frank Lampard favouring Mount, his selection stands at just 3.31 per cent.

Dani Ceballos - £8.3m: 13 points

Dani Ceballos impressed on his home debut

Dani Ceballos was a hit, it was fair to say, on his home debut in front of the Emirates. Twisting and turning, beating men with ease, a Sky Sports Man of the Match award came his way. An assist for both goals for the ex-Real Madrid star tells you everything you need to know about his performance. At £8.3m, with a selection percentage of just 3.08, could he be a shrewd pick for upcoming matches?

Sadio Mane - £11.5m: 17 points

Sadio Mane may have been heavily involved with the African Cup of Nations, but it seems like that has only helped his form and not hindered. Contributing to both goals in Liverpool's vital win over Southampton was enough to earn him the Man of the Match award, while Mane added an extra four to his tally through tier one tackle and shot bonus points, a clinical return to his former side.

Teemu Pukki - £7.8m: 23 points

Teemu Pukki with the match ball at full-time

Many people have had their say on whether Teemu Pukki could handle it in the Premier League, but with four goals in two games, one of those coming against Liverpool, he could already be answering his critics. Pukki seems like a genuine, natural finisher, and his hat-trick against Newcastle did not say otherwise. This meant that he attained tier two shot bonus points and left no surprise that he was awarded the Man of the Match, with the Finland striker top-scoring for Gameweek 2.