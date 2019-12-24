Fantasy Team of the Week: Danny Ings stars alongside Watford inclusions

Check out which players starred in Gameweek 20 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did any of your players make the cut?

Ben Foster - £6.7m: 12 points

Ben Foster kept his fifth clean sheet in his last 11 games in Watford's 2-0 win over Manchester United, moving onto 79 Fantasy Football points for the season. This is an impressive return, despite only 0.76 per cent of Fantasy Football managers recruiting his services. He made tier two save bonus points, two of those saves denying Marcus Rashford.

Christian Kabasele - £6.8m: 10 points

Christian Kabasele was another stalwart in the Watford defence, but also claimed the assist for Ismaila Sarr's opener, allowing him to take his place in the Fantasy Team of the Week. It is Kabasele's first double figure haul of the campaign, rewarding the 0.1 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who have stuck by him

Marcos Alonso - £9.1m: 10 points

Marcos Alonso made his first start in seven games for Chelsea against Tottenham, capping it with a clean sheet and an assist, after he was clattered by Paulo Gazzaniga which resulted in Willian slotting home from the penalty spot. In his last five appearances the Spaniard boasts 40 points, which is not a bad return by any player's standards.

Jack Stephens - £7.2m: 12 points

It could have been so much better for Jack Stephens

ad Southampton kept a clean sheet in their triumphant win at Villa Park. His goal assured the three points for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, while Stephens made three or more tackles to reach tier two bonus points from that field. This ensured he was the highest-scoring defender from Gameweek 20.

Calum Chambers - £7.3m: 11 points

It was a rare clean sheet for Arsenal and Calum Chambers, who recorded more than zero points for just the second time in five matches. It was a defensive display that was needed, and this was noticed as Chambers was crowned man-of-the-match in their 0-0 draw at Everton. Could they make it two from two before tough matches against Chelsea and Manchester United?

Willian - £9.7m: 19 points

Willian is the Player of the Week, and few can be surprised with his man-of-the-match performance against fierce rivals Tottenham. Willian grabbed both of the goals and moves onto 77 points for the season, despite a lowly selection rate of just 1.59 per cent. Amid the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, Willian has been one of Chelsea's most consistent performers of 2019/20.

Riyad Mahrez - £9.9m: 11 points

Perhaps the reason why only 4.24 per cent of Fantasy Football managers have drafted in Riyad Mahrez is because of Pep Guardiola's rotation policy. He has in fact only started eight matches this term, yet he has five goals, six assists and one man-of-the-match to his name, which is staggering. With a busy festive period for the Premier League champions to navigate, will you get the Algerian in your side?

Miguel Almiron - £8m: 14 points

Miguel Almiron finally found the net for the first time for Newcastle, and what a crucial goal it was. It handed Steve Bruce's side all three points against Crystal Palace and moved them to ninth place. His hard work and resilience saw him rewarded with the man of the match, while the forward recorded tier one bonus points for both shots and tackles.

Jack Grealish - £7.9m: 11 points

The revelation for Jack Grealish continues, with his selection percentage increasing to 11.62, while he is in 16.1 per cent of the teams in the top 1,000 in Fantasy Football. The Aston Villa playmaker has three goals and one assist in his last six games, posting 40 points in that period. With some favourable fixtures in the coming weeks, could Grealish be a shrewd selection?

Ismaila Sarr - £6.5m: 11 points

Ismaila Sarr contributed to both goals in Watford's resounding win over Man Utd. Sarr was helped by the calamity of David de Gea in scoring the opener, but his surging run forward saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka haul him down to concede the penalty, which Troy Deeney stuck away. An impressive 31 of his 38 Fantasy Football points this campaign have come from his last five matches.

Danny Ings - £9m: 18 points

Danny Ings has hit seven goals in as many games for Southampton, racking up 59 points in that period. He is now on 108 for the season, placing him in eighth position in the striking charts, while only Jamie Vardy has bettered his goal tally thus far. It was little surprise to see Ings awarded the man-of-the-match, but could he add to his total with Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester in their next four games?