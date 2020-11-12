Fantasy Football Shrewd Selections: Hakim Ziyech, Youri Tielemans, Patrick Bamford

With another international break halting the Premier League action, check out some of the form players in Sky Sports Fantasy Football over recent weeks.

Unfortunately, these are not the highest scoring players in the game, which you can find here. Some of the players below are perhaps not the most popular picks among Fantasy Football managers, but ones which you should consider in the coming weeks to enhance your XI and propel you up the leaderboard.

First up though... the latest Fantasy Football Podcast

It may be an international break but there is still plenty to talk about for Tom Carnduff, Billy Lumsden and Aidan Smith.

We discuss the surprise packages in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football game this season as well as some of the best players to consider to bring into your teams.

Should penalty misses count as saves? Maybe not.

Should you look to bring in a £5.1m defender if he is going to play every week? Definitely.

Hakim Ziyech - £9.4m

It is fitting to start with Hakim Ziyech when you take into account his last three performances in all competitions. Before both of his last two Premier League matches, the former Ajax man registered over four shots on target and scored in Chelsea's 4-0 win at Krasnodar.

Ziyech has since recorded 11-point hauls in back-to-back matches against Burnley and Sheffield United, so it could be said that the international break has come at the wrong time for Fantasy Football owners.

Image: Hakim Ziyech's passing for Chelsea against Sheffield United

In that spell, the Moroccan international has made three goals, while scoring one and earning a Man of the Match award too, coming against Sheffield United thanks to his two assists. With Newcastle up next, Ziyech could be about to make it three double figure scores in succession.

Patrick Bamford - £8.2m

Patrick Bamford continues to defy the odds and more importantly the critics, netting seven goals from his opening eight Premier League matches. It puts him on 70 Fantasy Football points, currently sitting fifth in the overall points chart, a testament to his solid start to Premier League life.

The Englishman does top the value-for-money charts, with Bamford currently tracking at 8.54 points per million, again proving that alongside two of your big-hitters in the striking positions, he could be the third option to ensure your team continues to tick over.

Image: Bamford was left aggrieved after his goal was ruled out for offside

The Leeds frontman has recorded 26 shots this campaign, scoring seven of those. Two guilt-edge chances came against Leicester, which he failed to convert. Leeds do create an abundance of opportunities, and the majority of what they do will come through Bamford or involve him in the end product, meaning he is a worthy consideration for the coming weeks.

Ben Chilwell - £9m

I spoke about Ben Chilwell a couple of weeks ago, explaining how he had gone under the radar with his 35 points from only three games. Fast forward another two games and the full back has only gone from strength to strength.

The England international has accrued 59 points from his five appearances this term, averaging just under 12 per match. That puts him second in the defending charts, despite playing a significant number of games less.

Image: Ben Chilwell scores past Aaron Ramsdale in Chelsea's win over Sheffield United

His selection percentage was 11.96 a matter of weeks ago, and now it stands at 16.4 per cent, with Chilwell currently owned by 36 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football players.

Two goals, two assists and a Man of the Match award in his five games, all for £9m? Where can you sign him up? Right here.

Youri Tielemans - £8.3m

Youri Tielemans has helped his Leicester side reach the top the table with another great start to the season. His three goals, two of which have come from the spot in Jamie Vardy's absence, have contributed to his 47 points, placing him sixth in the midfielder charts.

Image: Youri Tielemans celebrates after putting Leicester City 2-0 up at Leeds

A more noticeable source of the Belgian's points do come from the tiered bonus points. In his eight matches he has recorded bonus points on seven occasions, with four coming from the passing region, two from shots and one from tackles. Variety.

With the law of averages very much on your side with Tielemans, why would you miss out on the £8.3m man? The longer the season goes on, the more you could be missing out on a bargain buy.

Alex McCarthy - £6.6m

The Southampton stopper has had a consistent start to the season between the sticks, which reinforces the need for a consistent and long-term view for your Fantasy Football goalkeeper. It is recommended that you do not change your goalkeeper more than once in a campaign (pending injuries), so is it important that they bring in the points.

Image: Alex McCarthy makes a save at Stamford Bridge

Alex McCarthy has done just that, hauling 41 from his eight appearances. You may think that this isn't ground-breaking, but it allows you to concentrate on your attacking players without worrying about your number one.

McCarthy has kept four clean sheets form eight games, which is an impressive record. When you take into account his lowly selection percentage of just 1.52 per cent, is this a place and differential option where you can steal the march over your opponents and rivals in mini leagues?

Do not make any rash decisions. You have until 12:30pm, Saturday November 21 to make any changes to your side, but wait until the players are back from the international break, the press conferences have been and gone, just to make sure those transfers you plan on making will be as effective as they can be!