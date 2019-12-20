Ross County’s trip to Livingston goes ahead despite illness in Dingwall

Ross County’s game at Livingston on Saturday may be in doubt after illness swept through the first-team squad

Ross County’s game at Livingston on Saturday will go ahead as planned despite the illness which swept through the first-team squad in Dingwall this week.

Training on Thursday was cancelled with 10 players told to stay away from the club due to what is believed to be a mixture of the winter vomiting bug and norovirus.

Hearts vs Hibernian Live on

At that point County had only 10 fit first-team players, two of those being goalkeepers.

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, plus the rest of the coaching staff, had avoided the illness.

A statement read: "The SPFL can confirm that the fixture between Livingston and Ross County, scheduled for a 3pm kick off tomorrow (Saturday, December 21) at the Tony Macaroni Arena, will proceed as originally scheduled.

Ross County co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have so far avoided illness

"It can also confirm that no request for postponement was received from either club."

There is a chance County could still be forced to field members of the youth team as SPFL rules dictate any full-time players over the age of 16 are eligible to play in league fixtures.

The Dingwall side are seventh in the table, a point above Livingston having played a game less.