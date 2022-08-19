Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

The Scottish Premiership is already living up to its hype with entertaining matches, plenty of goals and, of course, talking points.

There were 23 goals in the top-flight last weekend alone as it shapes up to be another competitive campaign at both ends of the table.

Here, we take a look at what is at stake this weekend...

What is live on Sky Sports?

Image: Could Alfredo Morelos return to face Hibernian on Saturday?

Rangers have made a perfect start to their Scottish Premiership campaign and visit Hibernian, live on Sky Sports Football, off the back of a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven that kept their Champions League dream very much alive.

Lee Johnson's side have had mixed results so far and failed to win since the opening day of the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were dominant in their performances against the Easter Road side in the top-flight last season, winning all three meetings. They did, though, lose 3-1 in the League Cup.

Will County or Killie break the deadlock?

Image: Ross County are currently bottom of the league without a point

Neither club have managed to win a league match in their opening three games, with this providing both a great opportunity to change their fortunes.

Kilmarnock had a tough time against Celtic last weekend, conceding five goals, while Malky Mackay's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at St Mirren.

A victory could see Derek McInnes' team move up to the top half of the table, a sign of just how close things are in the early stages of the campaign.

Can Dundee Utd find form against St Mirren?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Ross reflects on the defeat to Hearts and what must change against St Mirren

Dundee United will be trying to secure their first victory of the season when they host St Mirren.

Jack Ross' side suffered a 4-1 defeat to Hearts last weekend after their European exit, while Saints claimed a 1-0 win at home to Ross County.

United need to find some consistency if they are to build on the success of last season.

Can Motherwell seal back-to-back wins?

Image: Stevie Hammell is looking to guide Motherwell to their first home win of the season

Only goal difference separates Motherwell and Livingston in the table, with the Fir Park side looking to pick up their first home win of the season.

Both clubs have won two of their opening three matches and know victory on Saturday could move them up to as high as second in the table.

Motherwell will go into this one with confidence as they are unbeaten against Livi in their last six meetings.

Will Saints or Dons bounce back?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Johnstone struggled against Rangers at Ibrox

Both St Johnstone and Aberdeen have three points from their opening three games.

The hosts head into the match on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat against Rangers, while the Dons were also beaten in a five-goal thriller against Motherwell.

Whichever side wins this one could be pushed up to as high as fourth in the table.

Are Hearts ready for a trip to Celtic?

Image: Hearts suffered a 2-1 defeat to FC Zurich in midweek

Celtic have started the new season with intent, winning their first three matches in some style. They have scored 10 goals and conceded just one as they look to retain the title.

Hearts have two wins and a draw in the league so far and turned on the style last weekend at Tannadice Park with a 4-1 victory over Dundee United.

Robbie Neilson's side have been in Europa League action this week, narrowly losing the first leg of their play-off against FC Zurich 2-1. That match also saw injury to Craig Halkett, with the defender leaving the ground on crutches.

He is the only absentee for Sunday's match while Ange Postecoglou welcomes back Reo Hatate after the midfielder missed the last two league games.