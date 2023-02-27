Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen, Ross County, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock feature in Team of the Week

There was plenty of drama in the Scottish Premiership on a weekend when the Old Firm turned their attention to the League Cup final.

Ross County dominate this week's team of the week after their emphatic 4-0 win over bottom side Dundee United moved them out of the relegation zone.

Kilmarnock dropped down to 11th but have two players represented after their 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Rugby Park.

One Aberdeen player is included after they won 1-0 at Livingston to move into the top six and St Johnstone take the final place following their 1-1 draw at home to St Mirren.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. Victor Loturi (Ross County) - 7.98 rating

Image: Victor Loturi set up Brophy's second against Dundee United

Ross County were the big winners in the Scottish Premiership as they smashed Dundee United 4-0 on home turf. Victor Loturi features in midfield having returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.98 on Saturday as he provided the assist for Eamonn Brophy's second in the 70th minute. That assist came from one of three key passes, while an additional two dribbles capped a solid display from Loturi.

4. Jordan White (Ross County) - 8.02 rating

Image: Jordan White scored Ross County's third

Remaining at the Global Energy Stadium, Jordan White bagged Ross County's third on the hour mark as one of his six shots beat Jack Newman in the Dundee United goal. In addition, White also won five aerial duels and created two goalscoring chances to feature on the frontline in the Team of the Week with a rating of 8.02.

3. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) - 8.03 rating

Briefly moving away from Ross County, Kilmarnock conceded late on against Motherwell on Saturday and while the hosts will have been disappointed to drop two points, Joe Wright still did enough to feature in the best XI with a rating of 8.03. The 28-year-old won 16 aerial duels, and was often in the right place at the right time to ease pressure on the Kilmarnock goal as he made five clearances, three tackles and one interception to make the Team of the Week.

2. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) - 8.48 rating

Image: Yan Dhanda opened the scoring for Ross County

Heading back to Dingwall, Yan Dhanda scored the second of Ross County's four goals in their dominant display over Dundee United. The 24-year-old will feel aggrieved he didn't return an assist having created three goalscoring chances, while two aerial duels won and one successful dribble saw Dhanda land a rating of 8.48.

1. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) - 10.0 rating

With a perfect WhoScored.com rating of 10.0, Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy is the Scottish Premiership player of the week. Brophy was directly involved in all four goals in the resounding win over Dundee United, netting the first and last Ross County goals of the afternoon. The brace came from five shots, while two assists came from two key passes as the 26-year-old put in a memorable performance in front of the home fans.