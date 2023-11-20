Ross County set to appoint Derek Adams after Morecambe exit

Ross County are set to appoint Derek Adams as their manager for a third time.

He left Morecambe on Monday morning due to a release clause in his deal, despite the SkyBet League Two side hoping to keep the 48-year-old at the club.

Adams, who had managed Ross County from 2007 to 2010 and again from 2011 to 2014, replaces Malky Mackay who was sacked last week after a run of eight league games without a win.

The Dingwall side only avoided relegation last season under Mackay via the play-offs and are now 11th in the Scottish Premiership, just above bottom club Livingston on goal difference.

Confirming his exit from Morecambe, CEO Ben Sadler said Adams had "done an excellent job in challenging circumstances" with the club now ninth, just two points off the play-offs with games in hand.

Ross County's next five fixtures

Kilmarnock (h) - Scottish Premiership - Saturday, 3pm

St Mirren (h) - Scottish Premiership - Nov 28, 7.45pm

Livingston (a) - Scottish Premiership - Dec 2, 3pm

Motherwell (h) - Scottish Premiership - Dec 5, 7.45pm

St Mirren (a) - Scottish Premiership - Dec 9, 3pm

Boyd: Adams can hit ground running at County

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes Adams' return to Ross County could be a good appointment.

He told Sky Sports News: "Derek Adams is not going to take time to get settled. He knows the club, he knows the people he is working with and will know the players.

"From the games I have seen, Ross County have been okay and have caused teams problems but they need to start picking up results.

"It is going to be really tight down at the bottom of the league, as it always is, but I am sure Derek Adams will fancy his chances to turn things around at Ross County and get them moving up the table."

