Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town boss handed touchline ban and fine

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has received a two-match touchline ban and been fined £2,000 for comments he made to a match official.

The FA charged Barton after he was sent off in Fleetwood's win over Wycombe in February because his "language towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity".

Barton, who denied these charges, will miss Fleetwood's next matches against Ipswich and Blackpool.

An FA spokesperson said: "Joey Barton has been suspended from the touchline for two matches with immediate effect and fined £2,000 after a breach of FA Rule E3 was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"The Fleetwood Town FC manager denied that his language towards a match official in the 94th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 was abusive and/or insulting and/or

improper and/or questioned their integrity."

No action was taken against Barton for his post-match comments - despite him questioning the performance of referee Kevin Johnson, who also sent Ched Evans off for an elbow on Jason McCarthy.

He said: "I refuse to talk about [the standard of refereeing] because it was a disgrace in my opinion.

"I will only get fined and punished by the FA because that is the way the cookie crumbles when things like that happen."