Norwich vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news

Norwich will be without defender Grant Hanley for the foreseeable future with the shoulder injury he suffered against Manchester United at the weekend.

Hanley joins Andrew Omobamidele (back), Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Milot Rashica (groin) in sitting out Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa.

Christos Tzolis also remains absent while he isolates with Covid-19, but defender Ben Gibson (thigh) should be fit while Brandon Williams is available again having sat out Saturday's loss against his parent club.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Idah, Gunn, Kabak, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Sargent, Byram.

Aston Villa are the latest club to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak and they will be without a couple of unnamed players at Carrow Road.

Marvelous Nakamba will also be absent after suffering a knee injury in the defeat at Liverpool, with the midfielder set to see a specialist on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the problem.

The news is another injury blow for Villa, who last week lost Leon Bailey for a number of weeks with a quad problem.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Ings, Davis, Iroegbunam.

Last time out...

Opta stats

