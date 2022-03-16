WSL round-up: Chelsea close gap on leaders Arsenal to two points | Man City win but Man Utd held

Chelsea closed the gap on WSL leaders Arsenal to two points with a comfortable win over Everton, while third-placed Manchester United were held by West Ham after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

Chelsea are two points behind the Gunners with a game in hand after early goals steered them to a 3-0 victory at Walton Hall Park.

Emma Hayes' champions took the lead in the seventh minute when Sam Kerr headed home her 12th league goal of the campaign.

Image: Guro Reiten fires Chelsea into a 2-0 lead against Everton

Guro Reiten doubled the advantage with a strike eight minutes later and Erin Cuthbert then added one of her own just before the half-hour mark.

Chelsea once again closed the gap on Arsenal with the sides having six and five more matches left to play respectively - and Hayes' side will move into top spot if they beat Tottenham at home next Wednesday.

Third-placed Manchester United suffered a setback as Grace Fisk's late header saw them denied victory at West Ham.

Fisk secured a 1-1 draw for the Hammers by nodding past Mary Earps in the third minute of stoppage time, cancelling out Ella Toone's acrobatic effort nine minutes after the break.

Image: Ella Toone is mobbed by her team-mates after opening the scoring for Manchester United but it wasn't enough for the win

United are six points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot, having played a game more, and three clear of fourth place - now occupied by Manchester City, who beat Reading 2-0 at home thanks to late goals from Demi Stokes and Lauren Hemp.

Image: Demi Stokes celebrates after scoring Man City's first goal against Reading

Stokes put the hosts in front in the 73rd minute, slotting in after receiving the ball from Hemp, who then wrapped things up with an 84th-minute finish as she followed up a parried Ellen White shot.

Gareth Taylor's City hold a game in hand over Marc Skinner's United, which is at home against Everton next Wednesday.

The latest #BarclaysFAWSL table 👀



It's getting tight! pic.twitter.com/Mk3cb2g8oD — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 16, 2022

Everton travel to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday (kick-off 12.30pm). Chelsea host Birmingham (kick-off 2pm) and West Ham visit Ipswich (kick-off 12.30pm) in the last eight.

Up next for Reading is a trip to Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on March 26 (kick-off 12.30pm). Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on March 27 (kick-off 12.30pm), live on Sky Sports.

Live WSL Sunday 27th March 11:30am

