Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal will be unable to sign Wilfried Zaha despite his desire to join the Gunners as a buy-back clause inserted into his contract by Manchester United means they would receive a quarter of any fee paid to Crystal Palace, inflating his price out of their budget.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United could make a decision on whether to sign a centre-back by the end of the week.

Manchester City back-up goalkeeper Aro Muric will join Nottingham Forest on a season's loan with the hope that he will return to challenge Ederson next season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Divock Origi over a new contract.

Liverpool midfielder Abdi Sharif, 18, has signed his first professional contract with the Reds.

Everton youngster Bassala Sambou could leave the club this summer after rejecting a new deal, with clubs in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie having registered their interest in the 21-year-old.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Peterborough United have given midfielder Marcus Maddison his favoured No 11 shirt back in an attempt to persuade him away from a potential move to Sunderland.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Leeds United are ready to step up their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Midfielder Gareth Barry, 38, could earn a new West Brom deal under Slaven Bilic

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly targeting Spezia striker David Okereke.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford have had a bid rejected for Slovakia international Denis Vavro whilst Jerome Sinclair, currently on loan at Oxford, will move to Holland on loan for the coming season.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

West Ham are ready to offer Callum Wilson a "big pay rise" to try and tempt him to join from Bournemouth this summer.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

A potential approach from Huddersfield for Tommy Smith is on the back burner until Celtic see how their move for Rapid Vienna full-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo plays out.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Defender Jordan Willis looks to have left his hometown club Coventry City amid Derby County links.

EVENING GAZETTE

Middlesbrough striker Mitchell Curry, 20, has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan for the upcoming season.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley midfielder Aiden O'Neill has signed for hometown club Brisbane Roar on a season-long loan having also spent the last campaign in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners.

THE PINK UN

Portsmouth have signed Norwich City defender Sean Raggett on a season-long loan, as the centre-back looks to recover from an injury-hit campaign.

IPSWICH STAR

Ipswich Town are one of several clubs in discussions with Bury winger Danny Mayor.

BRISTOL POST

Millwall are reportedly set to sign former Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, who was released in the summer.