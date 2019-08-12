Regional Paper Talk
A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Monday's regional newspapers.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
Liverpool have set their asking price for the transfer of Dejan Lovren at £14m, amid interest from Roma and AC Milan.
LONDON EVENING STANDARD
Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan has expressed his frustration at how Tottenham handled negotiations over Ryan Sessegnon's deadline day move.
Charlton Athletic were on Monday waiting for the Football Association to decide whether they will be allowed to sign Brighton forward Tomer Hemed four days after the transfer window closed.
BIRMINGHAM MAIL
Aston Villa had a €10m bid for Pione Sisto accepted by Celta Vigo on Deadline Day, but the winger turned down the move.
FOOTBALL.LONDON
Spurs are still hopeful of convincing Christian Eriksen to sign a new deal in north London, despite interest from Real Madrid.
THE SENTINEL
Stoke boss Nathan Jones has warned any European clubs interested in buying Jack Butland that they will have to dig deep into their pockets.
THE DAILY ECHO
Deadline Day signing Kevin Danso has highlighted manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as being a "pivotal" reason for joining Southampton.
BOURNEMOUTH ECHO
Nathan Ake insisted his full focus was on gaining success at Bournemouth, despite media reports surrounding his future.
LEICESTER MERCURY
Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says Harry Maguire 'deserves a lot of credit' for how he handled his move to Manchester United.
NOTTINGHAM POST
Notts County have signed striker Wes Thomas. The forward was at Grimsby Town last season and scored 11 goals, and will immediately go into the squad to face Harrogate on Tuesday night.
EVENING GAZETTE
Lee Bowyer has revealed that Charlton sold Anfernee Dijksteel to Middlesbrough to fund a bid for Peterborough forward Ivan Toney.
NORWICH EVENING NEWS
Norwich City youngster Ciaren Jones has ended his loan spell at Eastbourne Borough and returned to his parent club.
READING POST
Reading left-back Jordan Obita is making his long-awaited comeback for the side's U23s against Newcastle United on Monday afternoon.
COVENTRY TELEGRAPH
Former Coventry City loan striker Dan Agyei has joined Oxford United on a permanent transfer.
WIGAN EVENING POST
Wigan Athletic's under-23 side have made three additions to their squad ahead of the new campaign; James Aspinall, Patrick Webber and Jack Sanders.
EVENING TIMES
Hearts remain hopeful of signing free agent Glenn Whelan after his release from Aston Villa.
Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor is on Celtic's radar and the champions have even had him scouted.