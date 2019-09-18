Regional Paper Talk

Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Ross Barkley has played down suggestions of a row with Willian and Tammy Abraham over Chelsea's penalty-taking duties and insisted he is ready to step up again if asked.

A number of players in the Crystal Palace U23s are entering their third or fourth season at that level in the knowledge that they will not make it in the top flight but lacking the senior experience to gain a move elsewhere.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are set to offer reported Everton target, Ryan Fraser, a new deal in the hopes of keeping him on the south coast.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United fans want to see the club sign RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland following his exceptional performance on his Champions League debut.

Football icon Xavi has tipped Manchester City star Raheem Sterling to become the next best player in the world after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool fans have been left confused after Andrew Robertson appeared to deactivate his Twitter account.

Everton had an official in attendance for Benfica's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. The Blues had someone watching on in Portugal as a Timo Werner double clinched a 2-1 win for the Bundesliga outfit.



NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Chad international forward Haroun Tchaouna has revealed that Sunderland have invited him for a trial but he is waiting to see if his current trial at Ligue 1 side Angers has been successful.

Former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United forward Henrik Larsson could well be managing in League One with Southend having targeted the Swede as their new boss.



BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has revealed that Aston Villa were interested in signing him this summer.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Arsenal are keenly tracking the progress of Red Bull Salzburg's bright young stars as the Austrian side lit up Europe last night with a stunning victory in their first Champions League tie for 25 years.

The Gunners have already registered an interest in highly-rated Hungarian playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai during the summer.

WATFORD OBSERVER

The return of Quique Sanchez Flores has restored confidence to Watford, according to defender Craig Dawson.



LEICESTER MERCURY

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton says he is surprised Callum McGregor, who was linked with a move to Leicester in the summer, hasn't made the move to the Premier League.



WALES ONLINE

Daniel James almost quit football during his time with Hull's academy.

The Welshman started his career in the Tigers' youth system before moving to Swansea and then Manchester United.



EVENING TIMES

Ex-Stoke and Ireland striker Jonathan Walters believes Celtic "weren't a good fit" for hotshot Norwich striker Teemu Pukki.



EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has insisted he is happy with his summer signings even though six of the 10 new arrivals started on the bench against Kilmarnock.



DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby striker Chris Martin has opened up on the emotions he felt during his return to first-team action for the Rams - his first appearance since January 2018.



NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi has been non-committal about whether some of the club's out-of-favour players could earn a first-team chance.



LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Australian A-League side West Sydney Wanderers are interested in Blackburn striker Danny Graham.

THE STAR

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the new sole owner of Sheffield United, has attempted to allay fears that he will move the Blades away from Bramall Lane after describing the club's historic home as 'the most prestigious stadium in the world'.