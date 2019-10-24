Crystal Palace land £23m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace have secured a £23million boost after they sold an instalment owed on the deal which took Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United to an Australian bank in order to receive the money up front.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says it is too soon to talk about a permanent move for midfielder Dani Ceballos.

An adviser to the Chelsea hierarchy has claimed that former manager Maurizio Sarri was instructed to hand youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi a run of starts having refused to bow to pressure from supporters.

Pep Guardiola was ready to pull out of his move to Manchester City because he couldn't find a suitable house to live in.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are favourites to sign James Maddison in the January transfer window with the bookmakers.

Manchester City lead the race to sign Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey, according to reports.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed he wanted to sign Fabinho upon arriving at the Emirates last summer.

Didi Hamann has slammed former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho for his performances for Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian struggled at Barcelona after leaving Anfield, and former Red Hamann told Sport Bild he has been equally unimpressed with him since he joined the Bavarians on loan.

Jadon Sancho has been urged to stay at Borussia Dortmund by the club's former assistant coach Jorg Heinrich.

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez has insisted that Romelu Lukaku was "always putting the team ahead of himself" during his time at Goodison Park.

After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Samuel Eto'o is currently pondering his next steps after hanging up his boots.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland have been credited with interest in signing young Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan in January.



BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Bromwich Albion are being tipped to seal Dwight Gayle's return to The Hawthorns in the January transfer window.



EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell says a loan move would not suit young star Morgan Gibbs-White, insisting the 19-year-old 'has not stalled'.

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has threatened to put his 'weak minded' players up for transfer in January if they don't perform in the coming weeks.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe believes "exemplary" Andrew Surman has been the perfect example for players of how to respond to being left out of the starting XI, adding: "He's been an absolutely massive player for us."

LEICESTER MERCURY

The futures of Leicester City trio Papy Mendy, Daniel Amartey and Filip Benkovic will be considered in January, with permanent or loan moves on the cards.

THE ARGUS

Brighton goalkeeper Maty Ryan has applauded Haringey counterpart Douglas Pajetat for his response to alleged racist abuse.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Swansea City are reportedly keeping tabs on Fleetwood Town star Kyle Dempsey - but could face stiff competition for his signature.

NORWICH EVENING NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur's long-held interest in Norwich City star Max Aarons has come to the fore again, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to solve a problem position at right-back.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Charlie Mulgrew will have the biggest say as to the length of his stay with Wigan Athletic.

That's according to Latics boss Paul Cook, who is planning for the Scotland international defender to be here at least until the end of the campaign.

EVENING TIMES

According to the Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are planning a £20m bid in January for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Tranent Juniors have announced the signing of former Hibs defender Callum Donaldson on a deal until the end of the season.