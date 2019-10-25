Chelsea confident on January transfers - Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Friday's regional newspapers.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Chelsea are reportedly confident that their transfer ban will soon be lifted, allowing them to make two huge moves in the January transfer window.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Nicolas Pepe has thanked Unai Emery for the faith he has shown in him after confessing he has struggled to live up to the expectations of being Arsenal's record signing.

Unai Emery would not be drawn on what Mesut Ozil's omission from Arsenal's squad to face Vitoria meant for the German playmaker's future at the club.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn on speculation of a potential move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Phil Foden has always been careful with his words when discussing his playing time at Manchester City, but he has always insisted he is at the best club for his development.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Ryan Kent has taken an apparent dig at Liverpool, blaming them for his injury-plagued start to the season since signing for Rangers.

AS Monaco cannot recall Djibril Sidibe from his season-long loan at Everton.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Steve Bruce hopes that Newcastle United can now secure new contracts for Sean and Matty Longstaff after tying Martin Dubravka down to a long-term deal.

Marcus Maddison has not ruled out a move to Sunderland in the future. The Peterborough star has made no secret of the fact he is a boyhood Sunderland supporter, and many fans were hopeful the Black Cats would sign him in the summer.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Free agent midfielder Gareth Barry is unable to re-sign for West Brom because of a financial "issue" with former club Everton, head coach Slaven Bilic sensationally revealed.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Quique Sanchez Flores has laid down the gauntlet to his Watford players and said there is a chance for them to play their way into his squad.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe laid down the challenge for Aaron Ramsdale to continue his impressive Premier League rise - reiterating it was "the start of a long journey" for the young shot-stopper.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are being linked with young Trabzonspor midfielder Kerem Baykus. The 19-year-old has been catching the eye for the Turkish club's under-19 side, scoring twice and notching a further assist in his six appearances so far, across a range of attacking midfield positions.

WALES ONLINE

Newport County manager Mike Flynn is hopeful of signing former Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ledley. Ledley has been without a club since parting ways with Championship side Derby County in January, with many calling for City boss Neil Warnock to take a punt on him.

EVENING GAZETTE

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has rejected the idea that he needs to add experience to his coaching team.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn Rovers have appointed Ryan Kidd as their new U18s assistant coach. Kidd was most recently youth team manager at Bury and takes up a post that has been vacant since Mike Sheron's promotion to U18s manager in the summer.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Mark Robins admits that if Coventry City had been a bit more flush they might have been heading to Peterborough United with Mo Eisa in their own ranks rather than having to worry about having to keep the striker quiet this weekend.

EVENING TIMES

Southampton fans have begged manager Ralph Hassenhuttl to recall Celtic's Fraser Forster after watching his heroics in last night's Europa League win over Lazio.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted to being baffled as why next weekend's Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic has failed to capture the imagination after the Easter Road club's ticket allocation for Hampden was slashed from 17,000 to just 10,000.