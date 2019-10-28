Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Monday's regional newspapers.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Besiktas will open talks to cancel Loris Karius' loan contract in January, according to reports in Turkey.

Allan could be set for a permanent return to Brazil with reports in his homeland claimed Flamengo want to sign the midfielder.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Ian Wright insists Granit Xhaka must apologise to supporters if he is to have any real future at the club.

Christian Pulisic's superb breakthrough performance for Chelsea will raise the standards of everyone in the squad, according to team-mate Fikayo Tomori.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with Fred's improvement at Manchester United after he produced arguably his finest performance of the season at Norwich.

Manchester United have been linked with a potential move for Sandro Tonali throughout this year, and now Brescia president Massimo Cellino has claimed he would not sell the Italy international for €300m.

On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has been talking about his move to Roma, saying the chance to experience Serie A with the club was 'too good to turn down'.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Birmingham City have unearthed 'a gem' in Dan Crowley, according to manager Pep Clotet.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea is uncertain, with Lyon reportedly making contact with the striker's agent over a potential January move.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has dismissed speculation linking defender Nathan Ake with a move back to Chelsea.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will not be taking over at Borussia Dortmund, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton have thrown their full support behind manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and are contemplating appointing a director of football to help him achieve his vision for the club.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Christian Kabasele has told his Watford team-mates if they do not believe they can survive this season they can 'leave now' following their draw with Bournemouth.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Aaron Ramsdale admits seeing his friend Angus Gunn concede nine goals on Friday night was "tough to watch".

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are said to be keeping a close eye on Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as they continue their search for a new centre-back.

Christian Fuchs says the current Leicester City side is "on a different level" to the team that won the Premier League title.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Karlan Grant has the world at his feet, says Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick, and likened him to former Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson.

THE ARGUS

Aaron Connolly had no doubts Albion deserved their controversial match-swinging penalty against Everton.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Eddie Nketiah says he will continue to state his case for a Leeds United starting berth with Arsenal remaining confident in the suitability of the striker's Elland Road loan deal.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest legend Andy Reid reckons the team have work to do to become genuine promotion contenders this season - but is not ruling anything out.

EVENING GAZETTE

Middlesbrough may have slipped into the drop zone but upbeat Lewis Wing refuses to talk about relegation.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Grant McCann hopes Jarrod Bowen can be persuaded to sign a new long-term contract at the KCOM Stadium so he can fulfil his ambitions of a Premier League return with Hull City.

Former England international striker Dean Ashton believes Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen has "pretty much everything" in his locker.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Craig Conway says his decision to leave Rovers came down to not wanting to be in a 'comfort zone'.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Wigan boss Paul Cook says Joe Gelhardt will be handed his first start soon - but only if the time and circumstances are right.

Charlie Mulgrew will have the biggest say as to the length of his stay with Wigan, according to Latics boss Paul Cook.



THE STAR

Sheffield United are rumoured to be interested in signing Swansea City defender Joe Rodon.

EVENING TIMES

Celtic winger James Forrest has revealed his new contract is imminent.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is looking to strengthen his midfield and former Celtic man Youssouf Mulumbu is on his radar.