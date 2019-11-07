Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Ralf Rangnick is a name that continues to be linked with the technical director role at Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed he still has a good feeling about Manchester City despite now viewing his former club as one of his biggest rivals.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsene Wenger has revealed he is tempted by a possible return to management at Bayern Munich and is willing to talk to the Bundesliga giants over replacing Niko Kovac.

Giovani Lo Celso says his full debut was worth the wait after scoring on his first Tottenham start in Serbia last night.

Toni Kroos says he loves team-mate Federico Valverde and believes the 21-year-old has a great future at Real Madrid.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

The desire of Marco Silva's players to win a trophy for the club has been questioned by Everton legend Derek Mountfield.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland are being linked with Azerbaijan international Bahlul Mustafazade, according to reports in his home country.

Newcastle and West Ham have been linked with Genk striker Mbwana Samatta. The Tanzanian 26-year-old reportedly has a £10m release clause, which has alerted several clubs.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Chris Willock further pushed his claim for a place in the West Brom first team as their U23s fought back from two goals down to take a point at Stoke City last week.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has provided a boost for West Brom, stating that Grady Diangana 'must finish his season' with Albion.

THE DAILY ECHO

Cedric Soares has his sights set on leaving Saints once his contract ends next summer.

The Portuguese international has forced his way back into Ralph Hasenhuttl's starting XI this season after being sent out on loan to Italy last January.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Craig Dawson thinks Watford's big characters will be vital to keeping them in the Premier League come the end of the season.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe insisted motivated youngster Alex Dobre had made "huge strides" as he faces "the hardest" task to make inroads in Cherries' first team.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has revealed that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers sent him a text after he signed a new contract.

Leicester City fans are describing the move for Rodgers as the 'deal of the century' after it was confirmed Celtic were paid £8.8m in compensation.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City will need to pay £5m to make Josh Bowler's spell at the club permanent next summer. The 20-year-old has caught the eye on loan from Everton in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season and scored his first goal for the club in his side's impressive 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

SHEFFIELD STAR

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has attracted a wealth of interest ahead of the January transfer window, with the player's deal set to expire next summer.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Former Newcastle United U23s coach Neil Redfearn has been linked with an immediate return to management. Redfearn is considered a contender to take over at Hibernian.