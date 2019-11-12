Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Tuesday's regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has reportedly decided he won't be renewing his contract at Old Trafford, amid links to Juventus.

Chris Smalling admits he's missing life at Manchester United as he spends the season on loan at Roma.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has urged the club's fans to 'get behind' Unai Emery, insisting the under-fire Spaniard is the man to get them through a 'difficult spell'.

West Ham's £8m-a-year manager Manuel Pellegrini is safe from the sack for now despite concern inside the club about their recent slump.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are not entertaining a January move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser. The Echo understands Liverpool have no interest in preparing a bid for the 25-year-old in January with Jurgen Klopp more than happy with the attacking options at his disposal.

David Unsworth is open to potentially losing two key defenders on loan in the January transfer window. Both Lewis Gibson and Morgan Feeney have been vital for Everton U23s recently, providing a solid partnership in the centre of defence.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Leeds are the latest club to show an interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to reports. Aston Villa have been linked with the Finnish international, who moved to Ibrox for just £50,000 last January.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Arsenal have handed a trial to 18-year-old Cole Bassett. The Colorado Rapids starlet will join up with the Gunners' U23s for a trial over the international break.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in January. With injury to Hugo Lloris, Spurs could do with bolstering their goalkeeping options with Onana touted as a potential signing.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke are bracing themselves for the loss of midfielder Badou Ndiaye at the end of the year. The 29 year-old star was surprisingly demoted to the bench by new boss Michael O'Neill for his maiden match in charge at Barnsley on Saturday.

THE DAILY ECHO

Former striker Chris Sutton slammed Cedric Soares for "undermining" Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. In the build-up to last weekend's game with Everton, Soares outlined his intention to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has his sights set on an appearance at the Olympics ahead of an important African Cup of Nations U23 clash with Nigeria this evening.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Manchester City were ready to sign Leicester defender Ben Chilwell in the summer but could not raise enough funds by potentially selling injury-prone Benjamin Mendy.

WALES ONLINE

Cardiff have narrowed down the candidates for Neil Warnock's successor to Neil Harris and Lee Bowyer.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne says he will remain committed to Shamrock Rovers amid interest from Hull ahead of the January transfer window.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hibs are eager to speak to John Kennedy about becoming their next manager, according to the Scottish Sun.

Three-time Bundesliga winner Felix Magath has handed in his application for the vacant managerial position at Hearts.

There was further interest in who could be Craig Levein's successor when it was announced Neil Warnock had left Cardiff by mutual consent.