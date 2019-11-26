Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Tuesday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Frank Lampard is considering leaving out Ross Barkley for Chelsea's Champions League trip to Valencia amid concerns over his behaviour and fitness.

AFC Wimbledon are facing a financial crisis and a race against time to raise the £11m they need to build their new stadium at Plough Lane.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has responded to Zinedine Zidane after the Real Madrid boss said he was 'in love' with forward Kylian Mbappe.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu, represented by Juan Mata's father, is reportedly a January transfer target for Manchester United.

Manchester United favourite Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to have confirmed his transfer to new club Hammarby.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Flamengo have opened talks to sign on-loan Gabriel Barbosa in a permanent deal from Inter Milan amid interest from a host of Premier League sides including Everton and West Ham.

Lionel Messi is set to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or award and the Barcelona superstar has already been informed of his achievement, according to reports in Spain.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Miguel Almiron has been dubbed the "unluckiest player" at Newcastle United as his goalscoring drought in black and white goes on.

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says his side cannot compete with Sunderland off the pitch, but that won't stop them 'taking the game to them' this evening.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Christian Purslow has batted away suggestions Aston Villa could lose their best players in January, insisting he isn't worried at all by the speculation.

Craig Gardner will retire at the end of the season - but remain at Birmingham City as a first-team coach.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu has revealed he's held talks with Wales about a potential return to international football.

THE SENTINEL

It is being reported that Stoke City agreed to sign Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, before the Foxes cancelled the deal after failing to sign a replacement for Harry Maguire.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Reports that Quique Sanchez Flores is on the brink of being sacked by Watford are believed to be wide of the mark.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has admitted the club have 'work to do' on the transfer front.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Marcelo Bielsa is currently content with his lot as Leeds United head coach but, if any needs crop up between now and January, he will put his trust in Victor Orta.

WALES ONLINE

Wales are to closely monitor the shock news Russia could have Euro 2020 matches taken away from them.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he has not heard from Derby County over potential interest in striker Armand Gnanduillet.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Mark Warburton admits that leaving Nottingham Forest almost two years ago left him angry, and in need of recharging his batteries.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hearts are continuing their pursuit of Daniel Stendel after weekend talks and are confident of avoiding a compensation bill if they appoint the former Barnsley manager.