Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Mike Phelan has assured supporters that Manchester United still want "superstar" signings, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's commitment to youth.

Jose Mourinho believes Dele Alli is good enough to be a future Ballon d'Or winner but warned of more "ups and downs" from the 23-year-old in the short term.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho is expecting a Christmas greeting from Ed Woodward after expressing pride at the way he has retained relations with his former Manchester United bosses.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach are both interested in signing Rhian Brewster.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Steve Bruce insists the time must be exactly right to reintroduce Florian Lejeune back on to the big Premier League stage.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Frank Lampard has revealed that John Terry coming to Chelsea as his assistant manager was never on the cards.

EXPRESS & STAR

Nuno Espirito Santo has slammed Wolves' 'crazy' December schedule ahead of tonight's Premier League clash with West Ham.

THE DAILY ECHO

Ralph Hasenhuttl is encouraging his players to start taking the Southampton scoring load off Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse's shoulders.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Hayden Mullins is not intimidated by the challenge of leading Watford away at Leicester City.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Brendan Rodgers has called for Leicester City fans to give their all until the final whistle, and not leave early.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has admitted he would be open to a return to former club Luton Town before he hangs up his boots.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Ryan Yates could put pen to paper on a fresh contract before Nottingham Forest head to Millwall on Friday night.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Bolton could face seven games in January after rearranging their trip to Lincoln City.