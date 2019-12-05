Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are expected to learn on Thursday whether or not they will be able to sign players during the January transfer window.

Cesar Azpilicueta has insisted Chelsea must discover their "killer instinct" to finish teams off, but still believes Tammy Abraham is capable of winning the Golden Boot this season.

Under-pressure Manuel Pellegrini denied West Ham had taken a step backwards after slipping to defeat at Wolves.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Lautaro Martinez has no plans to leave Inter Milan as he continues a prolific season in Serie A.

Manchester United are interested in a possible move for Jadon Sancho but face stiff competition from Chelsea, according to reports.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Virgil van Dijk says Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are the perfect example to follow at Liverpool after their heroics in the Merseyside derby win over Everton.

Jurgen Klopp has highlighted four Liverpool youngsters who are knocking on the door of the first team. The German boss singled out Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Neco Willams as players who are putting "pressure" on the senior squad.

Everton are set to make a decision on Marco Silva's future later today with the Portuguese coach braced for the sack. Former Blues boss David Moyes is favourite to come in as his replacement should Silva lose his job.

Former Valencia manager Marcelino was linked as a potential replacement for Marco Silva earlier this week and one report claims he has in fact rejected a move to Goodison Park.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle United's back-room team are believed to be staying calm about Joelinton's barren spell in front of goal.

Newcastle have 'two or three things in place' for next summer and are looking at players who are out of contract in 2020.

WEST LONDON SPORT

Frank Lampard has admitted that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had "a few setbacks" in his recovery from injury and Chelsea do not know when the midfielder is likely to return to action.

BOLTON NEWS

Keith Hill is confident he will be able to improve his Wanderers squad next month despite being heavily restricted by a transfer embargo.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves are planning on hitting the January sales, as boss Nuno Espirito Santo stressed he still has a lot of work to do at Molineux.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Chelsea have joined the long list of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

SHEFFIELD STAR

Garry Monk, the Sheffield Wednesday boss, has told his players not to get distracted by the English Football League charges hanging over the Championship club.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has dismissed suggestions he was approached by Watford to take over as head coach at Vicarage Road.