Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Friday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea could target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £100m after their transfer ban was reduced.

Max Allegri is wary of Arsenal's interest in making him their next permanent manager after feeling frustrated at their handling of Arsene Wenger's succession.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Pep Guardiola recommended Mikel Arteta to succeed him at Manchester City as he made it clear that the coach is ready to be a manager.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Sepp van den Berg is set to be offered a new contract just months after joining Liverpool

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Steve Bruce has urged his players to grasp their opportunity in December after making a winning start to the month.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has confirmed Anwar El Ghazi should be fit for the game with Leicester City on Sunday.

EXPRESS & STAR

Walsall assistant manager Brian Dutton says the club are in 'positive dialogue' with Wes McDonald over a new contract, but admits there have been no 'substantial' developments.

THE DAILY ECHO

Sofiane Boufal remains a doubt for Southampton's trip to Newcastle United - but Stuart Armstrong could soon be available again.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe reiterated his full focus was on Bournemouth amid managerial speculation and insisted: "I am 100 per cent committed to this club."

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town and Rangers are said to be lining up Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray in the January transfer window.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County are in advanced talks over a new investment deal. A deal is expected to be completed by the end of this month, with the Rams in talks with Henry Gabay over an investment partnership.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest and Championship rivals Leeds United have been linked with a move for striker Ibrahim Sissoko.