Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham remain desperate to offload Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract in the summer and able to discuss a free transfer with overseas clubs this month.

West Ham will not pursue a January move for Marouane Fellaini.

Tottenham target Krzysztof Piatek grew up an Arsenal fan admiring Gunners legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Mesut Ozil has claimed new Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is restoring "the old Arsenal virtues" and has brought the joy back to their football.

Lee Bowyer's future should become clearer over the weekend when his agent and new Charlton chairman Matt Southall meet to thrash out talks about his contract.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated Manchester United do not expect many incomings or outgoings with three weeks until the winter transfer window closes.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool's new deal with Nike could in reality be worth as much as £100m a year to the club.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland are looking to send teenage striker Benji Kimpioka out on loan this month.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Slaven Bilic has revealed that he is looking to add two players to his squad this month, as West Brom seek to intensify their promotion challenge.

EXPRESS & STAR

Aston Villa will have to wait to secure the services of Pepe Reina while AC Milan seek to find a replacement, according to the goalkeeper's agent.

THE DAILY ECHO

Walking away from Southampton after the 9-0 Leicester thrashing didn't cross Ralph Hasenhuttl's mind.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe insisted clarity over Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks's ankle problem had put the playmaker in "a lot better place".

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are reportedly refusing to give up on signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley hopes to be able to unveil his side's first signing of the January transfer window in the coming days.

THE ARGUS

Graham Potter says he has no concerns about Brighton biding their time over Aaron Mooy's contract.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken about the possibility of Filip Benkovic leaving the Premier League club on loan during the January transfer window, and says it will only happen if the Foxes signed a player.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Defender Joe Worrall has spoken of his wish to commit his long-term future to Nottingham Forest - but says he is "still waiting" for the offer of a contract extension.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Morten Gamst Pedersen has spent the week training at Blackburn Rovers - but won't be re-signing.

READING POST

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone appears to be at a stand-off with Minnesota United over his contract demands.

BRISTOL POST

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he is happy to let Bristol City target Connor Wickham leave the club.