Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham are in talks to offer Japhet Tanganga a new £15,000-a-week contract. Tanganga's current deal expires in the summer of 2021 and it is believed he currently earns in the region of £1,500-a-week.

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Pablo Mari to be a success for Arsenal in the Premier League.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen admitted the club were powerless to stop Gerard Pique rejoining Barcelona in 2008.

The scheduling of this summer's Copa America could have a significant impact on Manchester City's plans for the 2020/21 season as well as their summer transfer strategy.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Adam Lallana is preparing to leave Liverpool this summer. The midfielder is in the final year of his contract and the ECHO understands the club are not in discussion with the 31-year-old to extend his deal.

Everton are not currently considering a move for Everton Soares despite being heavily linked with the Brazilian.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Kevin Phillips is confident a Sunderland takeover will happen, saying owner Stewart Donald is a 'man of his word'.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Luke Dowling was pleased with West Brom's business during the January transfer window - with the sporting and technical director believing quality additions were made at the right price.

STOKE SENTINEL

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has dropped a hint he could return to his former club Stoke City for further reinforcements in the summer after Ryan Woods joined the club on loan in January.

DAILY ECHO

Ralph Hasenhuttl has reiterated his decision to wait until Southampton reach 36 points before discussing a new deal with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The skipper will have just one year left on his current contract when the season ends and is yet to sign the one that's been offered to him.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Sebastian Prodl and Marvin Zeegelaar have spoken to the press in Italy after both swapped Watford for Udinese during the January transfer window.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes the decision to close the transfer window after the season has started will "change the dynamic" of summer transfer business.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are "really excited about" teenage talent Terell Pennant after his promotion to the U23s.

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas is not ruling out a move for Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva.

WALES ONLINE

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has addressed speculation surrounding the future of reported Leicester City transfer target Joe Rodon, admitting interest was "inevitable".

HULL DAILY MAIL

Grant McCann believes the January transfer window has outlined Hull City's ambition to forge a new identity in the Championship, insisting the "good business" done will bring long-term benefits.

EVENING TIMES

Leigh Griffiths has revealed he almost quit Celtic, and has opened up on why he did not.

"There was a part of me that thought, 'right, is it worthwhile me just moving completely, get away and try to get a fresh start'," Griffiths admitted.