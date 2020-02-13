Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United abandoned interest in Hakim Ziyech as they plot a summer move for Jadon Sancho, with Jack Grealish or James Maddison also targeted.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has suggested that the Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech has had his future mapped out for some time.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United face a potential dilemma in central defence with Chris Smalling open to joining Roma on a permanent basis.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool reportedly only have until the end of April to take advantage of Timo Werner's release clause.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle are reported to be tracking highly-rated youngster John McAtee of Scunthorpe.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Young West Brom forward Jamie Soule has left the club for non-League Barrow on a loan basis until the end of the season.

THE SENTINEL

Tyrese Campbell was expected to leave Stoke in the summer if not January before the intervention of Michael O'Neill, Tony Scholes has hinted.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford's January transfer target Ben Gibson has been given permission to train with Middlesbrough after a reported falling out with Burnley.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester are reported to be plotting a summer swoop for Brighton defender Ben White.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield interim chief executive Mark Devlin admits the next two transfer windows are vitally important for the future of the club.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sam Ricketts has hinted that Shrewsbury will revisit a deal for Sunderland striker Will Grigg in the summer - having seen their attempts to take him on loan in January fall flat.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Jordan Clark's future at Accrington Stanley has been under speculation, but he insists will always give his all for the club.