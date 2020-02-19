Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has revealed a transfer to Manchester United was 'really close' and that links to Old Trafford were 'not smoke' despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side eventually signing Odion Ighalo.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on signing Christian Eriksen before he moved from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City playmaker David Silva will undertake a scan at the club after limping off with an apparent knee injury against West Ham ahead of crucial games against Leicester, Real Madrid and Aston Villa.

Aymeric Laporte - who lasted 65 minutes against West Ham on Wednesday - insisted he was not rushed back too soon after missing three games following his return from injury against Sheffield United.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

David Luiz believes Arsenal can qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League despite falling at the final hurdle last season against Chelsea.

On-loan Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu has his sights set on returning to Stamford Bridge after helping RB Leipzig shock Tottenham in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho hailed midfielder Giovani Lo Celso's 'incredible evolution' despite losing 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Toby Alderweireld has urged his Tottenham team-mates to call on the spirit of last season's comebacks to resurrect their faltering European knockout campaign.

Lionel Messi has committed his future to Barcelona despite a clause allowing him to walk away for free at the end of the season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch backs his old club to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe and says 'everyone in world football' would want to work under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Brazil legend Kaka has declared he would rather play under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp than Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola given the Reds' stellar form this season.

Liverpool could face a Chelsea side shorn of defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante after the Frenchman reportedly suffered a Grade 2 tear against Manchester United on Monday.

Fabinho has revealed 'Red Arrows' Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are in the gym an hour early every day to maintain their extraordinary fitness.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has backed manager Jurgen Klopp to use his Bundesliga contacts to sign Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz to Anfield.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Salomon Rondon has stated he wanted to make his loan deal on Tyneside permanent despite moving to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang with former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Former Aston Villa youth player Mitch Clark has hit back at the club's chief executive Christian Purslow's comments on the Villa Park youth system and believes Purslow doesn't value the current crop.

Purslow has described the signing of former West Bromwich Albion forward Louie Barry as a 'marquee development' and a 'statement of intent'.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says VAR needs to improve ahead of the club's Europa League game against Espanyol.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke's chief commercial officer Paul Lakin will leave the club at the end of the season.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford winger Ignacio Pussetto will be fulfilling a lifelong dream if he plays against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has urged his former club to sign Leicester's James Maddison instead of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson admits the Black Cats could turn to the free agent market to bolster his defence after Bailey Wright's injury.

THE ARGUS

Former Brighton manager Micky Adams says Sheffield United are the working class heroes of the Premier League ahead of Albion's trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

NOTTINGHAM POST

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has declared promotion rivals Nottingham Forest are "dreaming" of aiming for automatic promotion by finishing in the Championship top two.

EVENING GAZETTE

Former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite's move from Leganes to Barcelona means Jonathan Woodgate's side will receive a sell-on fee of around £2m.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Ex-England internationals Rob Green and Chris Waddle have slammed West Ham manager David Moyes for not starting former Hull forward Jarrod Bowen against Manchester City on Wednesday.

THE PINK UN

Former Norwich striker Iwan Roberts said his old team needs 18 points from their remaining 12 games to avoid relegation.

EAST ANGLIAN DAILY TIMES

Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan says promotion is still in the club's own hands despite currently lying outside the play-offs in seventh.

THE STAR

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has spoken out on Twitter to address rumours behind being frozen out of the first-team picture at Sheffield Wednesday.

EVENING TIMES

Former Rangers midfielder Dean Shiels is certain 'brilliant' boss Steven Gerrard is the man to bring league titles back to Ibrox.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robson declares the club will appeal against the SFA's decision to fine the club £10,000 for players and staff failing to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion against Celtic on December 29, and backed calls to overhaul the 'severely flawed' disciplinary process.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Gary Lineker has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle's protests over the failed appeal for the red card given to James Keatings for an apparent dive against Rangers Colts in the Challenge Cup semi-final, meaning the forward will now miss the final against Raith Rovers.