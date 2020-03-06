Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Olivier Giroud says he now wants to extend his stay at Chelsea following a remarkable turn around in his fortunes.

Ben Foster has urged Watford to tie down manager Nigel Pearson on a new contract to safeguard the future of the club.

Crystal Palace will track Cenk Tosun's recovery from his knee injury as they weigh up whether to sign the Turkish striker on a permanent basis in the summer.

Ollie Watkins insists his "dream" is to play Premier League football with Brentford next season - but left the door open to a move should they fail to get promoted.



MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United have still not triggered the one-year extension in Nemanja Matic's contract. Matic, 31, has technically entered the last four months of his deal but United could activate a one-year option to tie him to the club until 2021.

Manchester City are set to battle Bayern Munich and Ajax to sign Aston Villa wonderkid Jaden Philogene-Bidace - according to reports. The 17-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has a host of clubs vying for his services.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool have again been linked with Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi by reports in Italy after it emerged the Serie A giants turned down an offer for the Italy international in January.

Everton are interested in signing Benfica defender Morato according to reports in Portugal. O Jogo claim the Blues had scouts watching the 18-year-old as Benfica thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in the UEFA Youth League earlier this week.



NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Steve Bruce is hoping to get the futures of four more players thrashed out at Newcastle . Both Sean and Matty Longstaff are in talks, while Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez are also coming to the end of their current arrangements.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

The agent of Alexander Sorloth has confirmed there is plenty of interest in the striker ahead of the summer transfer window. Sorloth, the Norway international, has been linked with several clubs across Europe including Aston Villa amid a brilliant run of form on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace.



FOOTBALL.LONDON

Tottenham are coming up short on the pitch this season but their finances show they are growing at a faster rate off of it than the rest of the Premier League's big six.



THE SENTINEL

Port Vale boss John Askey says the club has opened talks with captain Leon Legge about extending his contract.



THE DAILY ECHO

Ralph Hasenhuttl reckons he can tempt Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg into signing a new deal at Saints. The Denmark international's current contract will have just a year left to run when this season comes to an end.



BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook admits he would love for loan star Harry Wilson to extend his stay at the Cherries, but believes he has left himself in a very good position to prove himself as a Liverpool player.

WALES ONLINE

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says Conor Gallagher has been "impossible" to replace after the Chelsea midfielder left The Valley in January. Gallagher is now working under Steve Cooper at Charlton on loan.



EVENING TIMES

Celtic could land Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe on a free this summer. The attacker was reportedly a target for the Hoops last summer and interest has not dwindled despite the club being unable to get any deal done.