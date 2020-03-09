Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Manchester City are confident Sergio Aguero will not seek a transfer away from the club despite their UEFA ban.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said Jose Mourinho's summer transfer budget will be hit if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Paul Pogba is doing additional training sessions as he approaches his long-awaited comeback for Manchester United.

The agent of Manchester United's Tahith Chong, Erkan Alkan, has claimed that the player is set to sign fresh terms with the club.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Timo Werner believes he can make the step up to feature for a leading European club as Liverpool were again strongly linked with the RB Leipzig striker.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

England striker Callum Wilson has revealed he was rejected by West Bromwich Albion in his teens.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves are hoping to learn in the next 24 hours whether Thursday's Europa League match at Olympiakos must be played behind closed doors.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton have been put up for sale at an asking price of around £250m, according to reports.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Nathan Ake insists "we can't just say we keep playing well" as Bournemouth came away from another encouraging display on the road without any points to show for it on Saturday.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Jack Harrison says Leeds United must continue to focus on themselves after the Whites hit top spot in the Championship this weekend.

EVENING GAZETTE

Middlesbrough will fight off any Newcastle summer raid on the Riverside for Hayden Coulson.

EVENING TIMES

Billy Gilmour looks set to remain with Scotland U21s despite his recent form for Chelsea's first team.