Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United midfield transfer plans are unlikely to be impacted by coronavirus; they still want Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester's James Maddison or Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

United looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and Paul Pogba's future will again dictate what happens.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea academy graduate Jeremie Boga says he would consider a return to Stamford Bridge after having shone at Sassuolo.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has confirmed Crystal Palace made an enquiry for playmaker Eberechi Eze during the January transfer window - but never got close to signing him.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

A new centre-back will be required at Liverpool, with Dejan Lovren almost certain to move on during the next transfer window.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

David Jones has offered insight into his role at Sunderland AFC as non-executive director, revealing his ambitions to build a modern recruitment system at the club.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Ham are showing interest in West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira.

THE SENTINEL

Michael O'Neill has vowed to sort out the left-back situation at Stoke City - whenever he gets the chance in the current crisis.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton remain committed to funding their women's and girl's teams: the club's managing director, Toby Steele, revealed that the initial £1m investment which was put in last year has increased slightly.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Simon Francis insists he will wait until the time is right before discussing his contract situation with Bournemouth.

.