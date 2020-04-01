Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United are ready to challenge Real Madrid for Erling Haaland if the striker becomes available this summer.

Liverpool target Timo Werner is ready to play for 'the biggest clubs in the world', according to RB Leipzig teammate Tyler Adams.

Dani Ceballos has confirmed he wants to see out the season with Arsenal - despite his loan from Real Madrid ending on June 30.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Independiente coach Lucas Pusineri has talked up his friendship with Sergio Aguero as the Argentine club still hope for the Manchester City striker to return.

Manchester United are realistic about the remote possibility of signing Harry Kane after the striker suggested he would be open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Ex-Liverpool player Jose Enrique has said Luis Suarez preferred playing in front of the Anfield crowd better than he does playing for Barcelona.

Everton are reportedly willing to splash the cash for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the summer transfer window.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Argentine striker Facundo Colidio has claimed that he came 'very close' to completing a move to Newcastle. The 20-year-old spoke to Argentine outlet TyC Sports about his career to this point, and revealed that he almost moved to Tyneside.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has claimed he would have signed for Newcastle's North-East neighbours Middlesbrough to end his nightmare on Tyneside.

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen has asked to leave the Bundesliga high-fliers according to the report, and Newcastle, West Ham are monitoring the 25-year-old. Newcastle's interest is said to be the most prominent.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Marvellous Nakamba has been linked with a shock exit from Aston Villa. According to reports in Turkey, the 26-year-old is a target for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves' search for a new sporting director is on hold because of the coronavirus crisis. The club are looking for a replacement for Kevin Thelwell, who moved across the pond in February to join New York Red Bulls after more than 11 years at Molineux.

West Brom made a loss of £7million during the 2018/19 season as revenues plummeted following relegation from the Premier League. Figures released on Wednesday revealed how the club's turnover fell by £54million, down from £124.8m to £70.8m during their first campaign back in the Championship.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Gabriel Martinelli has hinted that he will choose Brazil over Italy as the two countries battle to win the Arsenal forward's international allegiance.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton manager boss Mauricio Pellegrino has admitted to making "mistakes" during his ill-fated spell at St Mary's.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has said he is unsure of what his future holds, but admitted he would find it difficult to turn down a contract extension at Vicarage Road.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth star David Brooks would not have any problems playing Premier League games behind closed doors and said: "Everyone will be in the same boat."

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City have held "conversations" with Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho. And the 27-year-old is in "a good position" to sign for the Foxes, reports Coliseo Verdi Blanco.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka is training with Swedish side IK Sirius - having returned to his homeland in recent weeks. The striker, who is out of contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer, returned to Sweden following the outbreak of COVID-19 - which saw the Black Cats forced to scrap their training plans.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott says wages will be paid in full for as long as possible - but believes the club can play their part in helping owners Venky's in the tough economic climate.

EVENING TIMES

Celtic have confirmed they will make use of the government's furlough scheme for several non-playing members of staff.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hibernian won't make any new signings for next season until any wage cut is lifted. Owner Ron Gordon had warned about "difficult decisions" being made last month.