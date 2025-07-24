Women's Super League 2025/26: Fixtures announced at 10am Friday as new WSL partnership begins on Sky Sports

The fixtures for the new, unique Women's Super League season will be announced on Friday at 10am.

Sky Sports will be embarking on a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing nearly 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season.

The new WSL season begins on the weekend of September 6, 2025 and ends on May 17, 2026.

Reigning champions Chelsea will be aiming to secure a record-extending seventh straight WSL title - but they will likely face a major challenge from European champions Arsenal, who have made a summer statement by signing Liverpool's Olivia Smith as the first £1m player in women's football.

The two Manchester sides City and United will be hoping to compete as well, with City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs beginning new eras with new managers.

There is also a new face in the WSL in the form of London City Lionesses, who became the first independent club to be promoted to women's football top-flight.

But with new relegation rules ahead of a league expansion to 14 teams, this WSL season promises to be unlike any other.

Watch the new fixtures come out in a special Sky Sports News programme on Friday morning at 10am, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app.

The key dates for 2025/26

July 27: UEFA Women's European Championship final

September 6: Opening weekend of the WSL season

December 22-January 4: WSL winter break

January 10: WSL resumes after winter break

May 17: Final weekend of the WSL season

The FA have given their approval to the Women's Super League expanding to 14 teams from the 2026/27 season - which has an impact on how many teams are relegated from the top-flight this season.

The current league format sees one team relegated from the women's football's top tier, but it will now change to two teams relegated and promoted every season.

In order to reach 14 teams for the 2026/27 campaign, the top two teams in the second tier - the Women's Super League 2 - will be automatically promoted to the WSL.

The final 14th spot will be decided by a relegation play-off at the end of the season between the 12th-placed team in the WSL and the third-placed team in the Women's Super League 2.

From the 2026/27 season, the last-placed 14th team in the league will be automatically relegated, with the 13th-placed team facing a play-off with the WSL 2 runners-up.

Sky will broadcast 118 matches from the WSL every season, up more than three times the number of games currently, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively.

With over 75 per cent of first picks plus all matches from the closing weekend exclusive to Sky, women's football fans are guaranteed more of the best matches week in, week out from England's top flight.

The new partnership also gives Sky the option to show matches from the Women's Championship and Women's League Cup, including the final. This brings both competitions onto Sky platforms for the first time.

In 2023, Sky Sports broadcast over 70 per cent of all live televised women's sport. Women's football can be enjoyed alongside England Cricket, The Hundred, US Open tennis, WTA Tour, women's golf majors, England Netball, F1 Academy, WPL Cricket, women's boxing, Women's Super League (rugby league) and more.

Football fans can enjoy this huge increase of fixtures from the women's game from next season at the same time as Sky's record deal with the Premier League kicks in, including at least 215 matches - an increase of 70 per cent on exclusively live games.