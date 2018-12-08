England and Scotland drawn in same Women's World Cup group

England's Steph Houghton and Scotland's Rachel Corsie are set to face each other

England Women will play Scotland Women in their opening game of the 2019 World Cup after the draw was made in Paris on Saturday.

The old international rivals will play each other in Nice on June 9, 2019, with the sides having previously met at Euro 2017, where the Lionesses were 6-0 winners.

Scotland, who have made impressive progress under head coach Shirley Kerr, will be competing in their first World Cup, having finished two points ahead of Switzerland to win their qualifying group.

England defeated Germany in the play-off game to secure third place at the last Women's World Cup in Canada in 2015 and will be looking to improve on that best-ever finish at next year's tournament in France.

They will be joined in Group D by Japan, placed in Pot 2 but Women's World Cup winners as recently as 2011 and beaten finalists four years later, with Argentina making up the group.

Following the clash of the home nations sides in Nice, England play Argentina in Le Havre on Friday June 14, while Scotland face Japan in Rennes on the same day.

England and Scotland then swap opponents five days later, with Phil Neville's side back in Nice to take on Japan, while Scotland go up against Argentina in Paris.

France will play South Korea in the opening match of the World Cup at the Parc des Princes in Paris on June 7.

The host nation will attempt to turn Champions League glory with Lyon into success on the international stage as they look to emulate their male counterparts in winning the World Cup.

Defending champions USA are in Group F, along with Thailand, Chile and Sweden, with two-time world champions Germany in Group B with China, Spain and South Africa.

The competition will take place between June 7 and July 7 2018.