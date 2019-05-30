Manchester City Women sign Bernardo Silva’s cousin Matilde Fidalgo

Manchester City Women have signed Bernardo Silva's cousin Matilde Fidalgo on a two-year deal

Manchester City have signed Bernardo Silva's cousin, Matilde Fidalgo, on a two-year deal for their women's side.

The 25-year-old joins Nick Cushing's team from current Portuguese women champions SC Braga ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Fidalgo, who operates as a defender and has been capped 43 times for Portugal, was welcomed to the club by Bernardo on Twitter where he expressed his delight to have her alongside him in Manchester.

We would offer to show you around Manchester, Matilde...



But as your cousin already lives here... 😆 pic.twitter.com/2qemo2sTYe — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 30, 2019

Commenting on her move to Manchester City, Fidalgo said: "[Signing for Manchester City] feels like a dream coming true.

"I was overwhelmed when I heard that this was going to be a reality and I am really happy to be here.

"The league is super competitive and that's something I was looking for and the team is huge; everyone knows how big Manchester City is and I'm really happy to be here."

Bernardo has just signed off his own domestic campaign where he was voted Manchester City's Player of the Year after helping Pep Guardiola's side claim an unprecedented domestic treble.

His performances also led to the player signing a new contract at the Etihad in March as well as stating he was happy in Manchester amid press speculation of interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.