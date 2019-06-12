Women's World Cup: Germany edge Spain as Nigeria beat South Korea

Germany secured their second win at the Women's World Cup

Germany sealed their second win at the Women's World Cup after Sara Daebritz's strike secured a 1-0 victory over Spain in Valenciennes.

Spain dominated possession for large chunks of the game but Daebritz's 42nd minute goal turned out to be the only goal of the match as Germany took a significant stride towards the last 16.

Victory means the No 2 ranked side in the world are all-but through to the knockout stages.

Germany are unbeaten in their last 18 Women's World Cup group stage games

Their place in the last 16 will be guaranteed if South Africa fail to beat China on Thursday, while they will secure top spot in the group if they avoid defeat against the South Africans next Monday.

For Spain, they now need to beat China in their last Group B match on Monday to advance.

Germany 1-0 Spain - Match stats

Germany are unbeaten in their last 18 Women's World Cup group stage games, the outright longest such run in the history of the competition (W14 D4).

Spain suffered only their second defeat in their last eight games in all competitions (W4 D2).

Germany have lost only one of their last 11 World Cup matches against European opposition (W6 D4), losing their last such game against England in the 2015 edition.

Despite mustering 16 shots in the game, Spain only directed two on target, with the last of them coming in the 47th minute of the contest.

Germany's Sara Dabritz has netted three goals in her five Women's World Cup group stage appearances, with those goals coming from a total of five shots on target.

Nigeria earn first win

Desire Oparanozie of Nigeria celebrates after South Korea's Do-Yeon Kim scores an own goal

Earlier in the day, Nigeria earned their first win at the Women's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over South Korea at the Stade des Alps.

An own goal from South Korea defender Kim Do-yeon and a superb strike by former Liverpool and Arsenal forward Asisat Oshoala kept Nigeria in contention for a place in the last 16.

Nigeria will guarantee a place in the knockout stages if they manage to beat hosts France on Monday in Rennes, but Thomas Dennerby's side could also qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

South Korea face Norway in their final group match on Monday, knowing their hopes of reaching the last 16 are all but over after defeat in Grenoble.

Nigeria 2-0 South Korea - Match stats

Nigeria have become the first African side in Women's World Cup history to win their second group game at the tournament, with 12 of the previous 13 such matches ending in defeat for sides from Africa (D1).

South Korea have become the first Asian side to lose three successive Women's World Cup matches without scoring since Korea DPR in 2011.

Though this was only Nigeria's fourth victory from 24 matches at the Women's World Cup (D3 L17), the Super Falcons have won four of their five matches in the tournament when scoring the opening goal (L1).

Asian sides have failed to score on 41 different occasions in Women's World Cup matches, more times than sides from any other continent (Europe next - 34).

In Wednesday's late game, hosts France face Norway.