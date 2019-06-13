Women's World Cup: Australia fight back stuns Brazil

Australia came from two goals down to stun Brazil

Australia came back from two goals down to stun Brazil 3-2 in their Women's World Cup clash in Montpellier.

Brazil had looked firmly in control when a penalty from returning striker Marta and header from Cristiane gave them a 2-0 lead.

But Caitlin Foord's strike just before the break offered Australia hope and Chloe Logarzo's cross-shot and an own goal from Monica completed a stunning turnaround.

Australia started the game on the front foot and felt they should been awarded a penalty after 20 minutes when Tameka Yallop went down under a challenge from Thaisa.

The decision was reviewed by the video assistant referee and, following a delay, was not given.

Brazil were awarded a spot-kick six minutes later after Elise Kellond-Knight pulled down Leticia Santos and Marta sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring - her 16th goal in a World Cup finals.

The 33-year-old has scored in five consecutive tournaments, starting in 2003.

Caitlin Foord celebrates after scoring her Australia's first goal against Brazil

Sam Kerr poked a shot goalwards as Australia looked to hit back, but Cristiane doubled Brazil's lead in the 39th minute.

The 34-year-old forward, who scored a hat-trick against Jamaica in their opening game, nodded in a cross from Debinha after good work from Tamires.

Brazil had not conceded a group stage goal since 2003 but that run ended in first-half injury time when Foord slid in at the back post from a Kerr flick to bring Australia back into the game.

Marta failed to appear for the second half but Brazil were straight onto the attack with Debinha sending a vicious effort wide.

Australia levelled after 58 minutes when a cross into the area from Logarzo deceived goalkeeper Barbara with Kerr looking to pounce and found the bottom corner.

The comeback was complete in the 66th minute when a ball into the box looking for Kerr was headed into her own net by Monica.

The decision went to VAR, with Kerr in an offside position, but she was not deemed to be interfering with play and the goal stood.

Brazil failed to create any clear-cut chances as they went in search of an equaliser and Australia comfortably held on.