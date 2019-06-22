Women's World Cup: Germany see off Nigeria, Norway beat Australia on penalties

Lea Schuller celebrates her goal with Germany team-mates

Double champions Germany continued their unbeaten run at the Women's World Cup when they beat Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Skipper Alexandra Popp and Sara Daebritz netted in quick succession in the first half with Lea Schuller wrapping it up late on.

On her 100th appearance for Germany, Popp headed the first home after 20 minutes and Daebritz doubled the tally with a penalty seven minutes later, with VAR being used for both goals. Schuller added the third on 86 minutes as the African champions ran out of gas.

The only team along with the USA not to concede a goal in the tournament, Germany have now reached the last eight at every Women's World Cup.

Germany will now face either Sweden or Canada in the quarter-finals, with their last-16 tie taking place in Paris on Monday.

In Saturday's other last-16 clash, Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Norway beat Australia on penalties to set up a clash with either England or Cameroon

Norway's Isabell Herlovsen opened the scoring shortly after the half hour but Elise Kellond-Knight's direct corner seven minutes from time sent the game into extra time - during which Australia's Alanna Kennedy was sent off.

Australia missed their first two spot-kicks in the shootout and Ingrid Syrstad Engen buried the winning penalty to send Norway through.

They will face either England or Cameroon for a place in the last four

