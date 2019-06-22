Women's World Cup: Germany see off Nigeria, Norway beat Australia on penalties
Last Updated: 23/06/19 2:18am
Double champions Germany continued their unbeaten run at the Women's World Cup when they beat Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Skipper Alexandra Popp and Sara Daebritz netted in quick succession in the first half with Lea Schuller wrapping it up late on.
On her 100th appearance for Germany, Popp headed the first home after 20 minutes and Daebritz doubled the tally with a penalty seven minutes later, with VAR being used for both goals. Schuller added the third on 86 minutes as the African champions ran out of gas.
The only team along with the USA not to concede a goal in the tournament, Germany have now reached the last eight at every Women's World Cup.
Germany will now face either Sweden or Canada in the quarter-finals, with their last-16 tie taking place in Paris on Monday.
In Saturday's other last-16 clash, Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra-time.
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen opened the scoring shortly after the half hour but Elise Kellond-Knight's direct corner seven minutes from time sent the game into extra time - during which Australia's Alanna Kennedy was sent off.
Australia missed their first two spot-kicks in the shootout and Ingrid Syrstad Engen buried the winning penalty to send Norway through.
They will face either England or Cameroon for a place in the last four
Opta stats
- Following their victory, Germany have now reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup in each edition since the formation of the competition in 1991.
- This was the first knockout stage meeting between an African side and a European side at the Women's World Cup; indeed, Germany have now won each of their five matches in the competition against African opposition by an aggregate score of 22-0.
- Only Australia versus Italy (39) has seen more fouls conceded in a Women's World Cup match in 2019 than Germany's victory over Nigeria (31).
- Norway have progressed from a Women's World Cup knockout match for the first time since the 2007 quarter-finals.
- Australia have only progressed from one of their five knockout stage games at the Women's World Cup. This was their first ever penalty shootout in the competition.
- The opening goal was the 50th Australia have conceded in Women's World Cup history, making them just the fourth team to concede that many at the competition (Nigeria 63, Japan 57, Canada 51).
- Isabell Herlovsen has scored in consecutive Women's World Cup matches for Norway, having netted in just one of her previous 10 in the competition.