Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Phil Neville nominated for FIFA awards

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have been nominated for The FIFA Best Men's Coach of the Year 2019, while Phil Neville is on a 10-person shortlist for the Women's Coach of the Year.

Guardiola's Manchester City fended off a record title chase from Klopp's Liverpool to become the first team to retain the Premier League title since the 2008/09 season.

Although Klopp was unsuccessful in his bid for domestic silverware, his Liverpool team beat Pochettino's Tottenham in the Champions League final to claim the club's sixth European Cup.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham were able to reach their first Champions League final in the club's history despite not making a signing in the 18 months building up to it. They also maintained their place in the top four for a fourth consecutive season.

Meanwhile, Neville guided England's women to a fourth-place finish at the World Cup finals in France this summer.

Jill Ellis, who is to step down as head coach of the USA in October, and Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro have also been nominated.

The US national team retained their World Cup title in France under Ellis, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Montemurro led Arsenal to their third Women's Super League title in his first full season in charge.

Lyon women's head coach Reynald Pedros won the treble with the French side, who have won four consecutive Champions League titles as well as holding the league title for 13 years.

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria), Didier Deschamps (France), Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate), Ricardo Gareca (Peru), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Fernando Santos (Portugal), Erik Ten Hag (Ajax), Tite (Brazil).

Milena Bertolini (Italy), Jill Ellis (USA), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden), Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U20), Antonia Is (Spain U17), Joe Montemurro (Arsenal), Phil Neville (England), Reynald Pedros (Lyon), Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).