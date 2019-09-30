Man City, Arsenal and Glasgow City learn Women’s Champions League last-16 draw

Toni Duggan could face her England team-mates when Atletico Madrid travel to face her former club Manchester City for the first leg of their last-16 tie

Manchester City, Arsenal and Glasgow City have learned their Women’s Champions League opponents after the last-16 draw was made.

Man City host Atletico Madrid, which will see England's Toni Duggan come up against her former side after she moved to the Spanish capital from Barcelona in the summer. Atletico are captained by the Netherlands' World Cup finalist and Best FIFA goalkeeper winner Sari van Veenendaal.

Steph Houghton, Ellen White, Jill Scott, Demi Stokes, Ellie Roebuck, Keira Walsh, Karen Bardsley, Gemma Bonner and Georgia Stanway are among the English City players who may face Van Veenendaal and international team-mate Duggan.

We will face @AtletiFemenino in the #UWCL Round of 16! ⚽️



Our home fixture is set to be played on the 16th or 17th of October, with our away fixture on the 30th or 31st of October 2019



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/D0OAyPZaHd — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 30, 2019

Arsenal, meanwhile, will face Slavia Prague, with the first leg away from home, as the Women's Super League champions begin their European campaign, with a trio of Lionesses - Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead - looking to bring more silverware to north London.

Glasgow City have been handed a tie against Danish side Brondby, again with the first leg at home, which may feature Glasgow's Scotland internationals Lee Alexander, Hayley Lauder, Joanne Love, Leanne Crichton, Rachel McLauchlan and Nicola Docherty.

UWCL ROUND OF 16 | We are off to Denmark! We will face Brondby in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Women's Champions League. The first leg will take place at Petershill Park with the second leg in Denmark! pic.twitter.com/HaLJT4D5GS — Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) September 30, 2019

Lucy Bronze's Lyon, who won the Champions League last season - and also have England stars Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood on their books - face Fortuna Hjorring of Denmark in the round of 16.

Elsewhere in the draw, last season's Champions League finalists Barcelona take on FC Minsk, while Bayern Munich face a long journey for their away leg to play Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt.

Wolfsburg come up against FC Twente, seeing Dominique Bloodworth face Netherlands international team-mate Renate Jansen. Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn to play Icelandic team Breidablik.

Women's Champions League last-16 draw

Glasgow City v Brondby

Barcelona v FC Minsk

BIIK Kazygurt v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Fortuna Hjorring

Paris Saint-Germain v Breidablik

Wolfsburg v FC Twente

Slavia Prague v Arsenal

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Ties to be played October 16/17 and October 30/31.